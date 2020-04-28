Amber Heard Trapped Johnny Depp: 911 Call a 'Hoax' After All?

The record of 911 call Amber Heard's friend reportedly made during the massive fight she had with Johnny Depp back in 2016 was released on Monday. Both camps said that the call just boosted their case against each other.

For Amber Heard, it meant that the abuse took place. For Johnny Depp, it meant that the abuse was a hoax, and probably the call too.

The recording, retrieved and posted by the Daily Mail UK, has a timestamp of 8:30 PM, May 21, 2016. This was the reportedly the night that Johnny Depp hit Amber Heard repeatedly and nearly killed her by doing all sorts of evil things. Allegedly, Depp ripped out Heard's hair, chocked her, and nearly suffocated the life out of her.

On the recording of the 911 call, a female voice can be heard saying that an assault was happening on the home that the celebrity couple shared. "Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building; it's penthouse three," the female caller could be heard saying.

The called requested to be anonymous. She also said that Amber called her to say that Depp was physically assaulting her. She also said to send somebody up to the house.

On Heard's part, this is enough to show that the abuse happened. After all, why call somebody - especially the authorities - to help if there is no violence taking place?

However, Depp's camp shows this as evidence that Heard is lying. Depp, 56, has long denied assaulting the "Aquaman" actress. His lawyers now say the 911 call reveals reason to think he is telling the truth.

First, they said that the female voice on the recording clearly does not belong to iO Tillett Wright, a guy. He is a longtime friend of Heard who claimed to be the 911 caller.

In addition, the 911 call was documented in police logs to have taken place at around 10 PM, not earlier.

Both of these signaled that Heard planned it all, with the help of her friends. They could be setting up the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star after all.

"Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn't do the trick," Adam Waldman told Daily Mail.

Naturally, Heard's camp dismissed these new accusations as mere fantasies. "Mr. Depp's representations about the 911 calls on the night of May 21, 2016 are false, and Mr. Depp and his lawyers should know better," said Roberta Kaplan, Heard's lawyer.

Moreover, Tillet Wright's lawyer claimed that his client truly has called the cops from New York and has asked for a friend to also contact 911. Therefore, the differences in voices can already be explained, and probably the misaligned times as well.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are involved in an ongoing bloody battle to prove domestic violence and assert defamation. The 911 call recording is part of the evidence in the $50 million defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Heard in Virginia. In 2018, Depp felt personally attacked by what Heard wrote for a Washington Post op-ed on her experience as a victim of domestic violence. Even though she did not state Depp's name, Depp has strong reasons to believe that she's pertaining to him.

Heard did not take the suit sitting down. She responded to Depp's lawsuit just in April this year, giving all the gory details of she was abused by the actor.

Meanwhile, the actor recently joined the world of social media, Instagram in particular. It sent out a strong statement that he believes people now mostly believe that he is innocent. Otherwise, why let himself be so open in a platform where he can be targeted?

READ MORE: 'Creepy' Amber Heard Makes Girlfriend Dress Like Johnny Depp -- PROOF Here!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles