Bye UK! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Should 'Forget' Royal Family, Poll Says

Regardless of what the news reports are reporting - "Prince Harry cannot stand LA," "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK," and "Queen Elizabeth will Welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Back," the British believe that the two are just simply better off in LA.

According to a new poll by Newsweek, nearly half of Britain thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can find a higher level of happiness outside the royal family.

This is an exclusive poll run by the news outlet, and one can only wonder if people answered the way they did because this is what they truly believe in OR this is what they want to happen. After all, an earlier poll had results showing most British wanted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not to return to the UK.

Harry and Meghan have chosen to step down from their senior royal roles and begin a new life independently, since last year. "Megxit' as the decision is called, became official at the end of March. Barely three weeks in their new lives; however, reports are already full of conflicting reports of their present emotions. Some said that because of the coronavirus, the two are feeling guilty that they are aware of the royal family, while Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton carry out their duties while at the same time, practicing social distancing measures.

The same can be said of the two of them, though, as they have joined charity works in LA while the crisis continues to rage on. Meghan Markle is also reportedly looking for more deals to cement her way back to Hollywood, while Prince Harry is said to be looking at his own lucrative endeavors as well. The two have also recently announced their new charity called Archewell.

Among those who answered the poll,48% specifically said they would be happier living life outside the royal family. While it is not the majority, only 26% said they would not be. The rest were in the neutral.

This answer is supported by the fact that 41% also answered that the former royals made the right decision, compared to the 34% who said they did not. Among those who claimed they made the wrong decision, 54% said it could not be undone, while 32% claimed they could and should return.

The total number of respondents was at 1,500 adults.

Interestingly, 45% of those who answered said they made the right decision to engage in a media boycott of four UK news outlets. Before this poll, some said that this act was merely petty, insensitive, and attention-seeking.

The respondents can be taken to be supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to be in LA, even though there were recent critics who described the move as selfish. Still, 34% of those who answered the poll said the criticisms that the two received were on the reasonable level, with another 13% saying the criticisms were NOT STRONG ENOUGH.

The polling is actually timely too because Meghan and Prince Harry are presently awaiting the first ruling of the judge on Markle's privacy suit against Mail on Sunday. It should happen this week.

