Bella Thorne Sizzles In SEDUCTIVE Video While In Bikini [WATCH]

Bella Thorne showcased her curvaceous physique to perfection again, thanks to a triangle bikini that left little to the imagination.

Earlier this week, Bella shared another bikini-clad video to her 22.7 million followers that boost the heatwave amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Come dance w me," Bella captioned her post, which has now reached nearly 4 million views. Bella danced to the track "We Had a Deal" by Father, an Atlanta rapper.

Throughout the whole clip, she can be seen wiggling around her California mansion's backyard while sporting a teal triangle bra and brown string bottoms.

A lot of her followers complimented her and noted how her body's imperfection made her perfect.

"There are so many things I love about this," one follower wrote.

Probably, the user noticed how she went out make-up free with only her blue streaks that highlighted her beauty even more.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, also left a flirty response in the comment section, telling her "I can teach you some moves."

However, the 22-year-old "You Get Me" actress also received massive backlash for that poolside bikini video due to hygiene issues.

As soon as the video went viral, The Daily Mail wrote a headline about it and offered an upvote and downvote button to its readers. Unfortunately, not everyone fell in love with the "Midnight Sun" star since they saw something was not right from a hygiene perspective. Some even suggested that Bella is a meth-head.

One Daily Mail reader said, "I spy with my little eye: girl without undies retching by house; dog 'droppings' poolside and hairy pits. If she has a cleaning team, they don't get paid enough."

"I've never seen someone so naturally pretty attempt to ruin their looks so completely," another critic wrote. "She always looks grimy and strung out. Maybe she should try the "bathing in bleach" trick."

Queen Of Controversial Contents?

Bella is indeed no longer a stranger to hate and criticisms, most especially online. However, she never stopped posting despite that.

Previously, she posted a video on her Instagram that caused a stir among her followers.

The said video was recorded while she was taking a shower. The young actress showed off her hair. However, many fans looked at it differently and called her out for being sultry.

Her Halloween make-up also caused a huge online commotion when she posted a video of her wearing make-up that looked like she had been physically beaten and abused. Many of her fans and netizens thought that she did it as if she was glorifying and approving domestic violence.

She also released her own nude photos once. Insider claimed that a hacker threatened that they will release her topless pictures. In pursuit of reclaiming her authority against the unknown hacker, she posted them instead.

"I'm putting this out because it's MY DECISION NOW U DON'T GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME," she wrote at that time.

However, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg slammed and condemned her decision before saying, "If you're famous, I don't care how old you are. You don't take nude pictures of yourself."

