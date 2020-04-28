[PHOTOS] Hailee Steinfeld Competes For Quarantine Bikini Queen!

Hailee Steinfeld joined the growing list of celebrities who have a sizzling hot way to keep themselves busy while safely quarantining.

On April 26, Hailee set pulses racing after she shared how she enjoyed "a day in the sun" through a bikini photoset on Instagram page.

Wearing a light turquoise bikini and white cover-up, the 23-year-old "Pitch Perfect 3" actress flaunted her toned core and stretched it all out as if her skin was seeking for more sunlight.

"Day in the sun ft. self timer," Hailee captioned her rare photo which she shared to her 12.9 million Instagram followers. She combined arty and close-up shots together, as she showed how she took a break from staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the post, which now has over 1 million likes, she received compliments from her followers. After all, she rarely put her body on display with a bikini online.

More Sexy Photos?

The Oscar nominee will soon be busy taking similar photos after she was included in the cast of Apple TV Plus' "Dickinson." The series is about the story of Emily Dickinson's younger years, and it is now on its second season.

In addition, she just announced the title and the new release date of her two-part project "Half Written Story" E.P., which will feature her latest single "I Love You's." It will finally come out on May 8 -- almost a week later than the original released date.

The five-track release will also include her previously released song "Wrong Direction," as well as new songs "Your Name Hurts," "E.N.D. this (L.O.V.E.), and "Man Up".

"This project is a collection of songs that are so special to me and I'm incredibly proud of," Hailee shared in a statement. "This is the first body of work I've put out since my debut project in 2016, and I can't wait for everyone to hear these new songs."

Quarantine Beauties Assembled!

Hailee's rare display followed the posts of many other quarantine beauty queens.

Jordyn Woods also posted a series of photos of herself on the same day while wearing an orange bikini as she sat on the edge of a pool. The 22-year-old model surely never felt anything bad toward the current quarantine life, even getting wet and wild in the pool.

Aside from making herself busy by sporting her string bikini, she recently participated in the April 8 episode of "The Masked Singer" where she dressed up as Kangaroo. When she got eliminated on the show, she revealed that she just started her music career.

"I've always done music, kind of privately," Jordyn told Hollywood Life. "I've never taken it seriously. But, growing up, there was always music playing in my house. I always love to sing around my house. [But] I didn't take it seriously until last year."

Even The 45-year-old Larsa Pippen recently sported a jaw-dropping blue string bikini and shared the picture online.

