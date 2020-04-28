Meghan Markle Pregnancy: Sussexes Will Have Another Baby 'Very Soon,' Claims Experts

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their family "very soon."

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle in their post-royal life in Los Angeles together with their almost one-year-old son Archie Harrison, the couple is thinking of having baby number two in the U.S.

Baby Number Two For The Sussexes!

Etiquette trainer and royal fan Myka Meier claimed that the ex-royals are keen on having baby Archie grow up with a sibling close to his age.

"I think we'll see another royal baby very soon," she told in the Royally Obsessed podcast. "I know that Harry loved growing up with his brother very close in age. And I think he wants the same for Archie."

The 35-year-old Duke is only two years younger than his brother Prince William and they both grew up very close with each other -- from fast food trips to amusement parks with their late mother Princess Diana.

Moreover, Meier predicted that their next baby will be born in America, where the ex-royals are currently residing after they exited the royal family to seek their independence outside the British monarchy.

"I think it will be an American-born baby which will be very different," Meier highlighted.

In a separate report, Us Weekly previously cited that Meghan and Harry definitely want another baby, but they want to make sure that the family is in a firm position before giving Archie a sibling.

"They'll be trying in earnest pretty soon. They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can," an insider told the entertainment outlet.

A Baby Girl Perhaps?

In Duchess Meghan's interview last 2015 for Hello! Magazine, she opened up about wanting to have a baby girl and gifting her a piece of precious jewelry she had during her "Suits" days.

When the 38-year-old former actress learned that the series is up for its third season, she immediately splurged on the two-stone Cartier French Tank watch as a gift to herself.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them," Meghan said at the time.

Archie's First Birthday Affected By The Pandemic

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the ex-royals have scrapped baby Archie's first birthday due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the first time parents wanted to have a huge celebration in London to mark their son's milestone together with the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

However, given the stay-at-home orders, Meghan and Harry chose to have a low-key celebration in their million-dollar L.A mansion with just the three of them.

Moreover, to commemorate their son's special day, the Sussexes planned to release photos of their little tot to publicly mark his first birthday on May 6.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles