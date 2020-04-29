New Normal? 5 Face Masks You Can Still Get From Amazon

Amid concerns about possibly running out of personal protective equipment, there are still face masks you can add to your Amazon cart now.

Aside from the health crisis, people around the world also fear running out of supplies, which led to a lot of panic buying. However, this only caused a global shortage of personal protective equipment, leaving most households and medical personnel at risk of exposure even more.

Here's the good news though: you can now ensure your family's safety again with these face masks that are readily available on Amazon!

Jointown's Face Mask

If you are looking for a mask that you can use for a long time, this pack of 50 by Jointown can surely go a long way. It is a 3-ply mask made from breathable materials that can surely lessen the transmission of disease.

Not only is it well-made for a disposable mask, but it is also comfortable to use as you can adjust it to fit your mouth and nose. What's best about this product is it stays on and does not droop even after hours of using it.

Adjustable Reusable Face Cover

This machine-washable face mask can totally be used for a lifetime! Revman created a pack of three adjustable and reusable face mask to let people save money while saving the environment.

Once you use the first mask, you can soak it in hot water and use the second from the pack to continuously protect yourself from the coronavirus.

PM2.5 Activated Carbon Filter - 5 Layers Replaceable Anti Haze Filter

Made with activated carbon, this 5-layer mask keeps you safe from dust, smoke, pollution, ash, and more. Each face cover has multi-layer folding that provides you proper ventilation so you can still breathe freely while using it.

The PM2.5 filter is ideal for continued use for up to two weeks (except if there is a residue build-up).

Environment Protective washable neoprene reusable face mask

Soto Laser Cutting recreated their previous face mask and added high-quality neoprene material, so you can be much more comfortable whenever you wear it.

You can find the perfect mask that will surely fit you since face masks with different sizes are available.

Lanier Wellness Reusable Face Cover

If you opt to use a face mask that can give you protection and comfort at the same time, then this one from Lanier Wellness is the best one for you.

Each mask is made of 100 percent cotton (inner layer) and a combination of 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton for its outer layer, so it can surely fit your face without a hassle!

What CDC Said About These Masks

While the use of a disposable face mask is the most recommended, we should give way to our medical frontliners and let them use those instead.

But no worries! The Centers for Disease and Prevention also approved the use of a cloth face covering. With that said, the above items can be used too!

