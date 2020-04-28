Cardi B SCREAMS In Pain While Getting Lockdown Bikini Wax [WATCH]

When major establishments shut down due to the coronavirus global pandemic, many self-care routines were also put on hold. As nail salon, spa, facial treatment and more beauty establishments shut down their operation, some women were left with no choice but to wait in vail until their next self-care appointment.

But not for Cardi B!

After roughly a month on home quarantine, the rapper treated herself with a much-needed pampering at the comforts of her home. On Sunday, the 27-year-old performer took to Instagram to share what procedure she just did amid the lockdown protocols.

It looks like the "I Like It" rapper could not stand spending quarantine with full growing hairs on her private part, so she ended the suffering by having a bikini wax.

But based on her deafening screams from the video she shared on her Instagram Story, it seems like Cardi B did not really enjoy the procedure.

In the short clip she shared with her 63.3 million Instagram followers, Cardi appeared to have made some calls for a home service treatment. But instead of seeing a relaxing treat, her fans saw the painful process of getting a bikini wax.

In the now-expired video, the "Hustler" star could be seen wearing a protective mask as she laid on a bed. Cardi B was donning a light blue tank top under a black hooded jacket and wrapped herself in a blanket.

The rapper was surrounded by a team of beauty estheticians, who are presumed to be performing the bikini wax.

However, even before the procedure started, Cardi could be heard screaming at the top of her lungs, saying: "No, no, no! Wait, wait, wait!"

The esthetician appeared to be convincing her that everything would be alright, but Cardi called someone named Erica.

"Wait, where is the nail lady? The nail lady gotta hold my hand. Nail lady!" Cardi B exclaimed.

After a while, a lady in a red scrub suit stood on Cardi's side to hold her hand as she continued to howl in pain.

Earlier that day, the rapper hinted that she was up for something extreme as she posted an entry on Instagram Story saying, "Today is pain day."

A fan account reposted the video on Twitter, which made it a huge hit to her fans. Some expressed how they can relate to Cardi B's experience, while others made fun of her reaction.

"Chile, I thought she was delivering a whole BIRTH," one Twitter user wrote.

"Hahahaha, I have the same reaction; at least she had someone to hold her hand. I just cover my eyes, and that never helps," another one added.

Aside from getting rid of her unwanted hair, it looks like Cardi B also pampered herself and updated her nail color. Her long nails are now in pink color, similar to her new wig.

Cardi has been observing home quarantine with her husband Offset and 1-year-old daughter Kulture in their Los Angeles mansion. Cardi B's location is in lockdown protocol until May 15th to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

