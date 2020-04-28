Kanye West Makes MAJOR Correction To His Forbes Billionaire Declaration

Kanye West's obsession with his "billionaire" status continues, as he once again slammed Forbes magazine even after including him in the prestigious list of billionaires.

Earlier this April, the American business magazine released this year's list of billionaires and once again left off the 42-year-old rapper.

Last week, however, Forbes released an article saying that "Kanye West Is Now Officially A Billionaire," including the rapper-turned-sneaker mogul on the annual list together with his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.

Forbes explained that they were not able to include the "Yeezy" founder on the initial list because he and his company was not able to provide updated information about his net worth.

The business magazine claimed that not making the annual list irritated Kim Kardashian's husband. Kanye even sent them text messages accusing them of "purposely" leaving him off the list because of his race when ironically, the 24-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" mogul made it to the list of the youngest self-made billionaire for two consecutive years now.

Kanye allegedly wrote: "You know what you're doing. You're toying with me, and I'm not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus' name."

In the new report, Forbes explained that they also did not label the "Famous" rapper as a billionaire when he graced the magazine's cover last year due to the lack of sufficient documentation.

"Without sufficient documentation on his unusual stake, versus just his word and industry guesstimates, we didn't call him a billionaire," Forbes correspondent Zack O'Malley Greenburg wrote.

Forbes also claimed that Kanye said that "he's not a numbers guy," though he clearly called them out multiple times after not including him on the list.

But in the new report, Forbes said that the rapper was finally able to provide documents about his stake in Yeezy. After careful deliberation of the papers, the publication declared that Kanye's net worth is a whopping $1.3 billion.

Now that Forbes officially included Kanye on the list, one might think that he is finally done slamming the business magazine after getting what he wants. Nope, Nah-ah! The rapper once again dissed them.

Kanye's Correction

Apparently, Kanye thinks that the publication is undervaluing him for saying that he is only worth $1.3 billion.

While the number made him $300 million richer than Kylie Jenner, it seems like that the "Jesus Is King" rapper is still not happy with the result.

According to Forbes, the rapper sent them a new text message correcting the numbers and said that he is worth more than that. For Ye, the publication is off by $2 billion.

"It's not a billion. It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count," Kanye allegedly texted.

The magazine pointed out that in the past 40 years, aside from Kanye, there are only two people who have questioned the net worth published on Forbes, and that would be US President Donald Trump and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Forbes said that Kanye is echoing his political idols with all the snubbing accusations while "avoiding the truth at all costs."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles