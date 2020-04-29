Kylie Jenner Seduces The Internet With SUPER HOT Bikini Clip!

Kylie Jenner really knows how to tease her 172 million fans on Instagram.

Shot by her best pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, the beauty mogul shared a slo-mo video of herself seductively spritzing sunscreen while wearing a skimpy black string bikini as she showed off her killer curves.

"It's getting hot out here," she captioned the video.

Her post gained 32 million likes and over 72,000 comments, including one from "America's Next Top Model" alum Winnie Harlow who replied "Always a vibe." Meanwhile, her older sister and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian simply wrote, "I'm jealous."

Meanwhile, her 22-year-old blonde sidekick mimicked the beauty mogul's flirtatious post as she also took a video of herself applying the sunscreen oil to her tummy.

She posted the clip on her IG story with the caption, "Who am I?" with a crying laugh emoji.

Kylie Skin's New Product

Of course, Forbes won't name Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire if she does not know how to hustle hard.

It appears that her latest IG video was a low-key promotion for her upcoming broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen oil for Kylie Skin -- a sister company of her other brand Kylie Cosmetics.

This is not the first time that the 22-year-old beauty mogul used her social media platform to promote her latest product. Last March, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star posted snaps on her IG story to tease fans for the forthcoming Broad Spectrum SPF 40 face sunscreen just in time for summer.

Kylie Jenner Splashed Out $36 Million For A New Private Mansion

The mom-of-one is currently staying with her two-year-old Stormi Webster at their lavish "resort-like'' residence located at an exclusive compound in Holmby Hills areas, which she recently purchased for a whopping $36 million.

Kylie's 19,250 square foot mansion has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a home theater, an outdoor projection screen, multiple game rooms and bars, and a high-end gym.

According to realtors, it is "one of the most private and secured properties on the market today."

Kylie Jenner, The New TikTok Queen

Kylie caved in and joined the TikTok bandwagon, as she flooded her feed with TikTok videos alongside BFF Stassie.

The 22-year-old reality star flaunted her never-before-seen twerking skills through the video-sharing app.

In one of her videos, the beauty mogul and her go-to travel buddy danced to DaBaby's 2019 hip-hop track "VIBEZ" while wearing a sports bra and track pants.

"Learned this dance 5 minutes ago @stassiebaby," she wrote.

The duo posted another TikTok video wearing their tiny bikinis as they twerked outside Jenner's balcony.

Moreover, Kylie appears to have a lot of time in her hands as she recreated her mother Kris and supermodel sister Kendal's "KUWTK" iconic scene.

The Kardashian billionaire took the role of the famous momager while BFF Stassie was her older sister.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles