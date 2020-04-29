5 Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizers With Moisturizers From Amazon

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, people are suddenly panic buying alcohol and toilet paper to keep their hands clean and avoid getting infected.

While the health sector and government authorities suggest that hand washing is still the best way to get rid of germs, there are instances when soap and water are not readily available. Good thing, there are hand sanitizers to make disinfecting convenient, portable, and easy to do.

However, not all sanitizers are created equal. So when buying hand sanitizer, make sure to check the label for active ingredients. It should contain at least 60 to 95 percent alcohol concentration as anything below this is no longer effective in killing germs.

Frequent use of hand sanitizer may also lead your skin to dry, which is why it is important to keep in mind to buy something that can also benefit your skin. To free you from the hassle of checking every label, we have compiled the top five anti-bacterial hand sanitizers that you can easily purchase on Amazon.

Germ-X Hand Sanitizer

This product would not be the best-selling item for no apparent reason. It has 62% ethyl alcohol concentration that promises to eliminate 99% germs even without water. It can kill bacteria from your hands for as fast as 15 seconds.

But aside from its effective disinfecting property, what we love about this product is that it is rich in Vitamin E that helps maintain the moisture of your hands. It also has this refreshing citrus scent that will leave your hands smelling good for hours.

Tonymoly Aloe Hand Gel

Tonymoly is a Korean brand famous for its makeup and skincare products. But did you know that they also care for their customer's overall health? Tonymoly's Aloe Hand Gel also contains 62% ethyl alcohol that kills bacteria in an instant.

This hand gel sanitizer is also rich with soothing ingredients like Aloe and Witch Hazel that keep your skin moisturized even with frequent use. On top of it all, this product can also serve as a soothing gel to other body parts and can be used aftershave, wax, or even when you have a sunburn.

GelRite Instant Hand Sanitizer

If you want an on-the-go hand sanitizer that fits perfectly inside your bag or pocket, GelRite Instant Hand Sanitizer is the perfect product for you. It comes in a 4oz bottle perfect for your short travel to the grocery or the market.

It has a waterless moisturizing formula rich in Vitamin E to keep your hands soft and smooth. It also has this refreshing scent that will make you feel that your hands are 100% clean.

Olivia Care All-Natural Hand Sanitizer

This spray-type hand sanitizer boasts not only a strong disinfecting property, but also an all-natural soothing ingredient of lavender essential oil to keep your hands naturally fragrant and moisturized.

Honeydew Hand Sanitizer

If you are not really into scented anti-bacterial sanitizers, this 75% alcohol sanitizer is perfect for you. Even without a soothing scent, the Honeydew Hand Sanitizer will give you superior germ protection that also prevents your skin from drying.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles