Royal Wedding Anniversary: Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrating 9th Anniversary With THIS!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic happening all over the world, the Brits and royal fans around the world are celebrating the royal wedding anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for nine years already.

They shared a wedding photo on their Instagram account where it showed the newly-weds radiating and standing in the doorway of Westminster Abbey after exchanging vows and officially becoming husband and wife.

Kate and Prince William's royal wedding was watched by more than 26 million people in the UK alone.

"Nine years ago today - thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary," the caption read on Instagram.

For Prince William and Kate Middleton's 9th wedding anniversary this year, the couple are forced to celebrate the romantic milestone at Anmer Hall in their Norfolk estate, where they are spending lockdown with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have done all they can over the past few weeks to support charities and frontline workers with phone calls, mental health initiative, and medical frontline workers support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate and Prince William have adapted their royal work to be able to work in the comfort of their home.

Though it is known that the pair have been working hard even during this time of crisis, it's understandable if they take a break today to celebrate their special day.

According to a relationship expert Nia Williams, Kate, and Prince William might be using their anniversary to reflect on the years they have spent together and the love they have shared.

"When it comes to romance, it is all about imagination and using that imagination to create magic."

Speaking to Express UK, "In 2011, we all watched in awe as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married in Westminster Abbey."

She continued, "Today, as they celebrate their wedding anniversary in these unprecedented and difficult times due to lockdown, there will be limitations in regards to what the couple can do, but where there is love, there is a way."

What They Did Last Year

In 2019, after Prince William and Kate's eighth wedding anniversary, they made a trip to Caernarfon in North Wales to celebrate, though not for a second honeymoon.

According to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with "individuals and organizations in the region who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment."

Queen Elizabeth II has also given Kate an exceptional wedding anniversary gift.

She was appointed by the queen a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. It is established by Queen Victoria in 1896 and is given personally by the queen to "those who served The Queen or the monarchy in a particular way."

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had also received this specific order in 2015. Aside from the royal family members, Queen Elizabeth also gave the honor to non-royals who served the monarchy.

There's no report yet what Queen Elizabeth will be giving Prince William and Kate Middleton for their royal wedding anniversary this year.

