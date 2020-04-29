Royal Rule: Prince William Facing MASSIVE Responsibility Once Prince Charles Becomes King

There will be a lot of changes in the royal family once Prince Charles becomes the king, particularly in the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stepped up and became more visible as they increase their workload in preparation for the demands of becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the current line of succession after the Queen, Prince Charles is the first in line to the throne and also the longest waiting heir, followed by Prince William. Third in line is the 6-year-old Prince George.

With that in mind, Kate and Prince William have the remarkable duty of molding the young royal for his future role as the king of England.

As cited by online magazine The Talko, if Prince Charles takes over Queen Elizabeth II's role, Prince William's eldest son will be much closer "to taking on the role himself one day."

"Although William will be next in line himself, he and Kate will have to step up their efforts to get their son George to take on this massive amount of responsibility," the outlet added.

Normal Childhood

In previous reports, British media commentator Neil Sean told Fox News that the royal couple wanted their three children, George, Charlotte, and their youngest son, Louis, to grow up in an ordinary environment and experience a normal childhood.

"Both Kate and William... like the idea of having them mix with all the other children of their age to make friends and enjoy a normal childhood without the confines of royal life," Seam shared.

The media commentator also pointed out that Prince William does not want his kids to be limited by royal life.

"William, in particular, enjoys doing this as he remembers with such great affection how his mother, the wonderful Princess Diana, arranged all kinds of things for both him and [his brother Prince] Harry to do, like fast-food restaurants, shows, seaside holidays and so forth," the Fox reporter added.

Kate, on the other hand, vowed to teach her kids "life skills" while in a "fun and loving childhood."

What separates Prince George to other kids is that he is England's future king. With that said, Kate and William are also preparing him for his soon-to-be role in the monarchy without restricting him to experience normalcy in childhood.

In his 2017 interview with British GQ, the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge confessed that having a stable home is important to him.

"I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life," William shared.

Since the bombshell news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the royal family, Prince William and Kate have managed to take on extra roles to reinforce the monarchy and to support the Queen and the Prince of Wales on their royal engagements.

