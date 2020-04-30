Did Gigi Hadid Reveal Baby's Gender During Her 25th Birthday Party? TRUTH Here!

Victoria's Secret supermodel Gigi Hadid recently made it to the headlines after it was reported that she is pregnant with her beau Zayn Malik.

After Gigi and the former One Direction member rekindled their romance last January, multiple reports said that the Vogue cover girl is now five months pregnant.

Yolanda Hadid Breaks Her Silence

The surprising news was also confirmed by the supermodel's mother Yolanda Hadid, who admitted that she was "still shocked" but "so excited" about her eldest daughter's pregnancy.

"Still shocked, our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course, we are so excited. I'm excited to become a oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mom so recently," the 56-year-old former model told Dutch publication RTL Boulevard.

Furthermore, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum also mentioned that their family felt "very blessed" with the recent baby news.

Boy Or Girl?

Ready those pink balloons because Gigi and Zayn are having a baby girl!

TMZ broke the news that the first time parents could not be more excited as they finally found out the gender of their child.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old supermodel and Zayn are "over the moon" to be welcoming their first baby.

"At the end of the day it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," an insider told the outlet.

Double Celebration For Gigi Hadid

Before this revelation, fans speculated that Gigi's 25th birthday celebration was also a gender reveal party.

In her Instagram post, Gigi was seen holding numbers 2 and 5 silver balloons with pink and blue strings attached. Traditionally, pink and blue represents colors for boys and girls.

"Bro WE'RE SO DUMB. The blue and pink strings-. It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also, I think that it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan pointed out that the couple might have twins. "What if Zayn and Gigi aren't just one child but they end up having twins, a boy, and a girl."

Another user also noticed Bella's gift for her older sister: "During Gigi Hadid's birthday is also the day she revealed the baby's gender..as u can see there are blue and pink ribbons and Bella posted on her IG the paper bags with sunflower to cover the words written(hello little one)omg so Gigi is really pregnant #zigibaby #zigi."

The couple is currently quarantining at the Hadid's country farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania together with Yolanda and Bella.

Their youngest brother Anwar is in London with his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

Based on Gigi's social media activities, the soon-to-be mom is spending most of her time outdoors gardening and horseback riding.

Just recently, her sister shared that the trio had planted 1,500 new lavender plants. Aside from their outdoor activities, both Gigi and Bella are also honing their kitchen skills while in quarantine.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles