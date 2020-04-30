Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A HUGE Burden? Kate Middleton, Prince William 'More Relaxed' Now!

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton were expected to step up and fill in the roles left by the former royals.

Fortunately, the public and royal watchers were not disappointed as Prince William and Kate had taken the lead for the monarchy in ensuring that the royal family stays relevant during the coronavirus crisis.

True enough, the Cambridges have been highly visible amid the pandemic and have proven themselves to be worthy of their future roles as the leaders of the British royal family.

With that said, Majesty Magazine Editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward claimed that the royal couple appears to be "more relaxed" to perform their duties after the Sussexes bowed down as senior members of the royal family.

As cited by a British tabloid, Seward mentioned that the Cambridges "are sending the message that they can do it on their own without the support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

"I get the impression that the Cambridges are far more relaxed and comfortable since Meghan and Harry left," Seward added.

Moreover, accoridng to Seward. the couple perceived they are "wholly responsible" to be out in the public and "comfort" their fellow Britons as the nation fights COVID-19.

The royal expert even pointed out Kate's effort to take the lead during engagements, which has served as the driving force of Prince William.

"I think Kate has always worn the trousers. She runs the household allowing William to get on with his own thing," the expert added. "She may not have ever looked as confident as she does now, but that was because she didn't want to overshadow her husband."

Seward also shared how she sees Kate and William's marriage and how the couple has a give and take relationship. "He is quite happy to let her lead the Zoom calls as someone has to. Although they are very competitive, their marriage is not a competition."

This came after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in a series of Zoom calls. From the looks of it, the royals seemed to be enjoying being virtually connected to the public.

While quarantined in their Georgian country house in Anmer Hall, Norfolk together with their three kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and youngest son Prince Louis -- Prince William and Kate use the power of social media to keep in touch with the outside world and address the ongoing pandemic.

The Cambridges have also been in close contact with their patronages to give their support amid the health crisis.

Weeks ago, William and Kate had a videocall with teachers and students at asterton Primary Academy to express their appreciation to the staff for teaching the children of key workers during the pandemic.

Aside from this, the Wills and Kate had phone conversations with two NHS workers to thank them for their sacrifices and tireless work in responding to the crisis.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles