Go Kendall Jenner! Model Has Zero Chill for Misogynists

Kendall Jenner just shuts down misogyny in one tweet, something women are encouraged to do so this disgusting behavior no longer continues.

After the model was spotted with Devin Booker, a Phoenix Suns player, 23 in Arizona on April 28, rumors circulated that the two are together. One "fan" made a wisecrack though although it was not funny.

"Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner," the fan wrote, with a clip of three men tossing a little girl to one another. Even if the fan did not mention Kendall, the clip would have been offensive with its implications and crudeness. But since Kendall Jenner was mentioned...she's not just going to take that sitting down - as no woman should, really.

The fan insisted that the tweet was just a joke, but it is time that such jokes are no longer being made in this time and age. Even though Kendall's romantic history was not brought up, the "joke" implied it enough. Good thing though Kendall made sure she got the last laugh, and imparted a lesson on how to shut misogynists up.

"They act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch," Kendall slammed back. It's just one line, but it was enough to send the hard message that women have a choice in their lives and not mere property of men.

The rest of her vocal sisters agreed. "Lmfao tweet of the year," Kylie Jenner wrote, with a repost of her sister's tweet. Khloe Kardashian joined in the fray, by reacting with coffin and stethoscope emojis on Twitter.

Kendall has a lot of other supporters, a sign that women are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting off misogynists who love to equate women as mere pawn of sexual conquests and like to target women who have a lot of romantic experiences.

As one fan put it, "Maybe she passing them around!'

Meanwhile, sources close to Booker and Jenner are making it clear that there are nothing beyond friendship between them two at all.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," one source explained. "Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

People just love to link Kendall (or any female celebrities for the matter) with any men they remotely show friendliness to. Last February, people linked her once more to NBA player Ben Simmons just because they were hanging out. But sources again told US Weekly that the two were not dating again at all. They had a thing in the past but they preferred having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other. She's a very busy model so she cannot have a serious relationship too.

Before Simmons, she's also linked to another NBA player Blake Griffin. Before then, a slew of popular guys were rumored to be dating Kendall, but she took to social media to shut all these rumors down.

