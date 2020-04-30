4 Hair Scalp Massagers, Shampoo Brushes You Need in Your Life

Have you ever noticed that your hair is looking less lustrous or that you're having excessive hair fall and noticeably thinning strands?

Despite changing your shampoos or conditioners and getting do-it-yourself treatments, it is still not working.

Maybe the solution is at the tip of your hands.

Like your skin, your hair goes through a certain phase that needs major tender-loving-care, and according to health experts, regular scalp massages help boost hair growth and can also increase hair thickness by stretching the cells of hair follicles.

As a bonus, it can also reduce stress while enhancing the blood circulation in your head region.

Moreover, as cited in Readers Digest, Journal of Physical Therapy Science conducted a study in 2016 and found out that "twice-weekly scalp massage lowers levels of stress hormones, blood pressure, and heart rate, all of which are known to be elevated during times of emotional or physical stress."

Well, there is no harm in trying, right?

In addition, while you're on self-isolation, you might as well use this time to give your hair and scalp that much needed attention.

There are many ways to achieve healthy-looking hair just by having scalp massages.

1. Go Traditional

A traditional scalp massage involves your fingers. Depending on your need, apply light to medium pressure to your scalp using your fingertips. Stroke from top to bottom and in circles.

2. Essential Oils

For an extra boost, use any essential oils depending on what your hair needs. Peppermint oils improve the blood circulation and act as a natural cleanser while chamomile calms itchy or inflamed scalp.

3. Brushes and Massage Tools

Hair and scalp massagers can provide a soothing massage experience, and there are several tools available in the market -- from rubber massagers, electric tools to simple brushes, you name it!

With that said, here are the top scalp massagers you can purchase from Amazon.

Heeta Shampoo Brush with Soft Silicone Head Massager

This scalp massager is great to relieve that dry and itchy scalp. Since it's waterproof, use it while you shampoo your hair and enjoy that relaxing head massage under the shower.

Aside from its relaxing benefit, this product also gives an in-depth cleaning, leaving a soft feeling on your scalp.

It also features a lightweight and ergonomic design that perfectly fits in your palm.

Zyllion Scalp Massager

If you're a minimalist who loves dual-purpose products, this scalp massager is perfect for you.

This massager has silicone bristles that help exfoliate and stimulate your scalp as it provides a relaxing feeling afterward.

Sumi Eco Silicone Scalp Care Comb

This manual head massager features a brush with soft and thick silicone bristles that helps stimulate blood flow to the scalp.

It's also super lightweight and has a perfect grip handle to fit your hands comfortably as you shampoo your hair.

Rolencos Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush

This salon-approved hair massager is made with silicon brush that helps alleviate any scalp problem, such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. It thoroughly cleanses the scalp, leaving it with no dirt and healthier than ever.

