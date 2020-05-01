Drew Barrymore A Copycat? Actress Sued For Massive Copyright Infringement!

Drew Barrymore is facing an embarrassing situation after she got sued for a massive copyright infringement.

Previously, Drew claimed that all the pillow designs on her Flower Home by Drew Barrymore were completely original. However, on April 30, TMZ obtained and released a copyright infringement suit filed by the Rule of Three Studio against Drew for ripping off their works.

The said suit revealed that the brand of the 45-year-old actress copied the company's Turkish Plume pattern before claiming it as hers and selling the products at Walmart.

Rule of Three Studio also stated on the legal document that they launched the Turkish Plume print pillow in 2015. The designs are still available on their website and are being sold for $315 to $565 each.

Meanwhile, the actress released her collection with the same prints in 2019, though they are not currently displayed on the Walmart website.

Because of this, the company is demanding Drew, her company, and Walmart to stop the sale of the product with the said design. The studio also wrote that they should be compensated for all the profits from the design plus additional damages.

Neither the actress nor Walmart has spoken about the issue yet.

Where Did It All Started?

In March last year, Drew first shared a glimpse of her boho collection before expanding her business and partnering with budget store Walmart.

As part of her company's opening, she released her 200-piece collection of homeware -- from furnitures, vases, bed linens, wall arts, and more.

"Your home should be joyful and make you feel inspired," the "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" star said at that time.

Since the beginning, she has been finding inspiration from different people. In fact, her mismatched, floral-rich nature collection was inspired by her godmother, Anna Strasberg and her best friend, Lynn von Kersting -- the co-owner of L.A. restaurant The Ivy.

"I wanted a collection filled with things that felt like they came from different places around the world," Drew added before confessing that her travels also played a huge part in the making of her designs.

Currently, she has expanded her influences through her current ventures: the Flower Beauty, Flower Eyewear, Flower Press and her production company, Flower Films.

However, her success story could be ruined, most especially if the accusations thrown at her prove to be true.

People Criticized 'Embarrassing' Drew

On the Daily Mail's website, a lot of people called the "Never Been Kissed" star for the humiliating news.

One follower wrote, "It I.S. the same design but just flipped horizontally and different (perhaps in negative) colourway. But the design of the 'drops' are 100% the same."

"Well it's pretty obvious it's the EXACT same pattern. Like they didn't even try to make it different. She will lose here," another one warned.

Though most of the comments are negative, some of Drew's fans still defended her and claimed that the designs are both hideous.

"Drew is 100% innocent and a legend," one supporter commented. "Leave Brew Darrymore aone [sic]."

