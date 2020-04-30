Chrissy Teigen A Bully? John Legend's Wife Accused Of Harrassing Teenage Reality Star!

A reality star just revealed the "real Chrissy Teigen" who allegedly abused her when she was still a teenager.

On Instagram, Courtney Stodden expressed her grievances against Teigen, whom she accused of bullying her when she was just 17.

The 25-year-old reality TV star unveiled a collection of tweets, which she claimed came from the 34-year-old "Sports Illustrated" model years ago.

The different tweets, which can still be found on John Legend's wife Twitter page from 2011 to 2012, feature rude and demeaning words such as "I hate you", "go. to sleep. forever", and "you have rabies." Teigen tagged them all to Stodden.

"I feel like women need to empower women. So-called celebrities s**t-shaming me, bullying me, makes me wonder where are we as a society? It's not as far along as I thought we were for women, it really scares me," Stodden said in her five-minute video which she titled "A message to Chrissy Teigen be better."

She also posted a collage version of the tweets alongside the caption, "This is the real @chrissyteigen #bully #chrissyteigen."

The media personality continued calling out Teigen, claiming that she harassed and bullied her as a "minor" at that time. She also nicknamed the model a hypocrite for hating someone like her.

Courtney seemed to have stored her grievances for years as she continuously criticized the "Cravings: Hungry For More" author without restraint before saying that she spent so many nights breaking down because of the tweets.

"I hope you can learn from this mistake as it affected me. I am still blocked from your Twitter, I didn't do anything," Stodden said to conclude her epic rant.

The revelation of the said hurtful memory came along with her announcement that she is currently writing a book that will reveal the toxic relationship she had with her former husband Doug Hutchison.

Courtney is famous for previously marrying Hutchison when she was just 16. They enjoyed married life together for years until it became toxic enough leading to their split earlier this 2020. She also made headlines after she had a miscarriage in 2016.

Mixed Reactions

Although she unrolledsome clear proof of Chrissy's bullying, the TV star still got mixed comments from her followers and Teigen's fans.

"Wtf how awful good for you for showing it. Bullying someone way younger than her and someone being abused. She should apologize," one follower said.

"This is a disgrace. I am so sorry. Nobody should ever be that way or have to deal with that," another one wrote. "Bullying is such a waste of time! I hate it."

Meanwhile, Teigen's fans defended the model, saying that it happened years ago and Courtney bringing it up does not make sense.

"So did you ever come across the elite pedophile ring and the Adrenochrome freaks? Makes me wonder if you were sold to Doug somewhere along the lines," a Teigen supporter responded.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles