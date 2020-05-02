Madonna Immuned From Coronavirus? TRUTH Here

The queen of pop Madonna has made a shocking and bizarre revelation. According to her, she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

In her recent noir-themed Instagram post, Madonna claimed that after conducting a health assessment, she was found to have proteins produced by the immune system that protects her from COVID-19.



"I want so badly to be released from the bondage of giving a fuck," as mentioned as she began her video. "Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," Madonna confessed as she sat down in front of a typewriter while inside a dimmed office/library.

Madonna Insists On Breathing COVID-19 Air

The 61-year-old music icon was also determined to help and insisted on "breathing in COVID-19 air" after learning that she has antibodies to protect her.

"So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," Madonna exclaimed.

The "Papa Don't Preach" star ended her video on a positive note: "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently all over again."

Not Equavalent To Immunity

Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they have been conducting blood tests since March to determine if a person was infected by the virus and recovered.

However, they noted that it is not guaranteed that having antibodies is the same as being immune to the dreaded virus.

"If antibodies do provide immunity, we don't know what titer or amount of antibodies would be protective or the duration that protection would last," as stated on CDC's website.

The Queen Of Pop Slammed

In Madonna's previous "Quarantine Diaries," the music legend received heavy backlash after her bizarre coronavirus remark.

The "Material Girl" hitmaker called the health crisis "the great equalizer" while soaking herself in a bathtub filled with rose petals and surrounded by candles.

She mentioned how "wonderful" the pandemic is because it chooses no race, status, gender or how you have contributed to the community. She highlighted it doesn't discriminate who gets affected.

"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer," Madonna explained.

Her 15 million Instagram fans took to the comments section of the post to show their dismay towards the icon. They even branded the queen of pop as a hypocrite due to her deaf-tone comments about the health crisis.

