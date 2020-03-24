Naked Madonna Gets Ripped For Coronavirus Crisis Message: 'We're Not Equal'

Another royalty has joined the list of celebrities who are under fire for showing a lack of empathy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has swept around the globe.

Madonna shared her thoughts about the recent health crisis that is ravaging even the rich countries such as the United States and other developed nations in Europe.

Coronavirus Is The "Great Equalizer"

The Queen of Pop posted a clip of her sitting in a milky bathtub full of rose petals as piano music is being played in the background while preaching about coronavirus and how it is "the great equalizer."

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," the "Like A Virgin" hitmaker posted on her Instagram account.

Madonna also stressed out that this catastrophe has made everyone "equal in many ways."

"It's the great equalizer and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways," she continued.

The 61-year-old pop icon also referred to her 1995 song "Human Nature" about togetherness and unity saying that regardless of status," we are all in the same boat" and if we failed "we're all going down together."

Outrage!

The video has reached almost 300,000 likes; however, it gained mixed reactions from the public for being insensitive in the middle of the health crisis.

Fans pointed out that this pandemic only separates the rich from the poor and only those from more affluent backgrounds will survive the outbreak

A fan wrote, "It's an equalizer if you're wealthy. Not so much if you've lost your job and don't know how you will pay rent and feed your kids. From a former fan in your favorite country."

"The coronavirus is not "the great equalizer." It's making the differences between poor people and rich people a lot more clear," replied by another user.

As of this writing, the confirmed cases for COVID-19 has reached more than 300,000 and has 16,000 recorded fatalities around the world.

The U.K. is the latest country who imposed strict lockdown following China, Italy and France.

Comedian "Weird Al'' Yankovic Mocks Madonna's Bathroom Performance

Madonna's coronavirus-inspired parody of her hit "Vogue" also made it to the headlines after recreating the song as the pop icon declared her love for "fried fish."

Comedian "Weird Al'' Yankovic immediately poked fun at the singer during her bathroom performance while being stuck at home because health official's urge everyone to stay indoors and avoid non-essential trips.

"See? Not so easy, is it?" he wrote.

The 60-year-old parody comedian previously mocked the Queen of Pop for her "Like a Virgin" song which he recreated to "Like a Surgeon."

