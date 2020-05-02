Princess Diana Deternined to Marry Prince Charles Even Before Their Romance Started Because of THIS

Princess Diana News: The life of a princess was assumed by the mass public to be a royal fairytale. But the harsh reality was revealed to be far from that.

Just look at Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage.

Once upon a time, Diana Spencer didn't know she would grow up to become the people's princess. Though it involves castles, the story of the heir to the throne and Princess Diana was no fairytale.

It was evident with the very public dissolution of their marriage and the tragedies that came after.

But when she was just a teenager, a young Lady Diana decided that she would eventually wed the heir to the throne, even though she had only met him twice. At that time, Prince Charles was also courting someone else.

However, in a 2007 biography, "Charles: The Man Who Will Be King," Princess Diana revealed her true intentions about marrying Prince Charles back then, despite the huge age differences.

Royal author Howard Hodgson explained, "One of those present at the time was to recall years later to Clayton and Craig that she was determined to realize her destiny.

Tim Clayton and Phil Craig released a biography of the people's princess in 2001 entitled "Diana: Story of a Princess."

Their source reportedly said, "She was going to get married to the Prince of Wales - not 'I want to' or 'I'd like to,' but 'I'm going to.' She was extremely sure of herself."

When the author asked Princess Diana why, she simply answered, '"He's the one man on the planet who's not allowed to divorce me.'"

Years later, she reportedly recollected the incident in a contradicting manner, telling author Andrew Morton that her first impression upon facing the Prince of Waleswas, "God what a sad man."

Prince Charles, Princess Diana Not a Love Story

Prince Charles and Princess Diana reportedly met when they were at Althorp with the entire Spencer family, and Prince Charles was there because he was dating her older sister, Sarah Spencer.

A couple of years later, when Prince Charles' relationship with Sarah wasn't working out, the Prince and Lady Diana did not date each other until 1980. They reportedly only met in person 13 times before Prince Charles proposed to her.

In 1981, the two announced their engagement. But even in the beginning, Princess Diana already had her doubts.

In the book, "Diana: In Her Own Words," she reportedly said, "We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement. And this ridiculous reporter said, 'Are you in love?' I thought, what a thick question. So I said, 'Yes of course we are.'"

However, Prince Charles reportedly had a weird answer, saying, '"Whatever love means.'"

Princess Diana was then completely thrown away and thought his answer was stranger, adding, "It traumatized me."

The royal couple later married that same year, and later on, they went on to have two children, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Years later, it slowly became obvious that the two weren't a good match.

By 1986, Prince Charles started having an affair with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles which ultimately created a massive, worldwide scandal when the news went public in the 1990s.

By 1992, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had separated. They officially divorced in 1996, a year before she died.

With Princess Diana's unsettled childhood, it is surprising that the Princess of Wales pursued a man she assumed he would not be able to divorce her.

READ MORE: The Real Reason Why The Royal Family Is Not Ready For Prince Charles to Be King Yet

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles