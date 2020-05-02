The Real Reason Why The Royal Family Is Not Ready For Prince Charles to Be King Yet

With Queen Elizabeth II already in her 90s, we'll soon be getting the news that the current head of the monarchy will step down and give the reign to her son.

Prince Charles is the longest-serving heir apparent in the history of the British royal family, while Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch.

But is everybody ready for Prince Charles to become king?

For the Brits, though Prince Charles is the obvious next in line to the throne, not everybody is happy about that.

As seen on several polls and surveys, most British people would rather see Prince Charles' son Prince William be the next king, skipping over his father.

In a 2019 poll by BMG Research, nearly half of the British population would want Prince Charles to give way for his eldest son.

Some people are not excited or don't believe that the Prince of Wales can still do it.

But are the royal family members ready for Prince Charles to be king?

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles wants to reduce the number of royals in the spotlight when he becomes king. It was only encouraged when his brother, Prince Andrew, had a disastrous interview about his scandal with Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Labor leader Jeremy Corbin, he also agrees that the royal family "is just too big."

"I do think the question of the size of the family and all that they do, but I do think the public as a whole would want to see those kinds of changes and the debate around the behavior of Prince Andrew has brought that to the fore."

When Prince Charles becomes king, and this is one of his first duties, to fire the other royal family members, what will become of those royal family members soon? What are they going to be doing, if not serve the crown?

As per reports, Prince Harry has always been part of his father's slimmed-down monarchy.

A source told People Magazine, "Charles has always envisioned working with both of his sons and their families in the future. The leaner monarchy that has been proposed by Charles for cost-cutting purposes included Harry and whoever he married."

In another report by the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales would only want the number of royals to be just him, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children.

His siblings, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne, won't have as many royal duties.

This would also mean that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will be cut off from the core royal family.

As for Camilla Parker Bowles, the Brits wouldn't be happy if she ascended to the throne as Queen.

She had tried to repair her image after the public found out she was having an affair with Prince Charles while he was still married to Princess Diana. A representative for the Duchess of Cornwall told the Daily Star, "The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne."

She also made it clear that once Prince Charles becomes king, she will not take the queen title.

