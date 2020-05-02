Queen Elizabeth Disappointment: THIS 'Real' Royal Rebel Might Disregard Family Tradition

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, just might be the real royal rebel. After all the tagging of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the rebels for Megxit and all the "stunts" they pulled, here's a royal who might truly break a royal tradition.

It is not necessarily a bad thing. It might even send the right message.

Zara Tindall, mother of two, is reportedly speculating if she can break a royal family tradition with her husband Mike Tindall over their children. The daughter of Princess Anne, who is equally headstrong herself, Zara is said to be keen not to send her eldest daughter Mia Grace Tindall to boarding school.

For royals, that is quite unheard of. Most members of the family have been educated at boarding schools, including Zara herself. Prince Philip and Peter Phillips studied at boarding schools as well.

According to education expert, Murray Morrison, Zara is looking at other options of her children's education, more so Mia's. The expert claimed that Zara and Mike are now perusing choices like any other family when choosing a school for their children, private or state. He is sure that these royals would now be more considerate of many factors, such as location, friends and family, and even reputation than just following what has been done before.

Mike Tindall himself already told Mail on Sunday in the past that he has no great desire to send Mia to a boarding school, which would be at the other end of the country.

He did not criticize these schools, though. Instead, he said that boarding schools are certainly known for being effective in forging great independence on children. However, he personally does not want Mia to be away from them.

He added that he has personally studied at a public school, and he certainly turned out fine.

"I was just a day student and it definitely didn't do me any harm. If anything, I enjoyed the best of both worlds."

But Princess Anne is a staunch supporter of boarding schools and this decision could break her heart. She told Vanity Fair that these schools have been demonized when they have helped a lot of children thrive. It remains to be seen what Queen Elizabeth would think of this.

Some say Zara Tindall has more freedom than most royals, though, even if she is the niece of Prince Andrew and the cousin of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie mainly because she does not have the title of a princess anyway.

Her brother Peter does not have the title too.

Apparently, the titles of the prince and princess are only made for the descendants of the monarch and the monarch's sons.

Because of this tradition, the Queen's daughter Princess Anne's children were not given the titles. The Queen did try to change by offering Anne some titles for her daughter, but Anne herself rejected this offer.

This shows just how much of a "rebel" Anne is, which paves the way for Zara to be that way too. "Growing up as a commoner allowed Zara to thrive as her own woman, and there has never been pressure on her to conform," an expert said.

Zara Tindall herself had revealed she is happy with her mom's decision in past interviews.

