Royal Shame: Meghan Markle's HORRIFYING Attitude Towards Royal Staff -- Revealed!

According to a new book, Meghan Markle shamelessly showed her horrifying attitude towards the staff of Kate Middleton, which worsened their royal rift.

Originally, the royal fab four lived together at the Kensington Palace a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot. However, it shocked royal watchers when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suddenly relocated to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor due to Markle's alleged unreasonable behavior when she found out that Prince Harry would never be king.

In Tom Quinn's new memoir titled "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle", he claimed that the rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges started when Meghan realized that she would never be queen or queen consort due to her husband's position in the line of succession.

"Being a royal goes to everyone's head eventually - and after a while, William and Harry would meet without their wives in tow to avoid rows and stony silences," Quinn revealed in the account serialized by Daily Mail.

Although Prince William and Kate did their best to make the former "Suits" actress feel as welcome as possible, it was not enough for Meghan that she eventually unleashed her dark side and shouted at Kate's staff.

What is worst is that the Duchess of Sussex's approach to the royal staff made the Duchess of Cambridge feel horrified of her.

"Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers," a source said, as stated on the memoir.

However, her actions did not make people see her as the second people's princess next to the Princess of Wales. Instead, she got a bunch of nicknames like "Me-Gain", the "Duchess of Difficult", and "Di 2" or "Di Lite".

Quinn added that after her attitude prompted their relocation to Frogmore Cottage, the royal staff finally felt relieved.

Their relocation to Frogmore caused headaches, however, after it was revealed that the expenses made on the renovations of their home were charged to the taxpayers.



After they announced their departure as senior royal members in January, Prince Charles and Meghan pledged that they will pay back all the costs accured for the said renovation.

Ambitious Meghan!

In the same memoir, Quinn also unveiled that many of the royal staff saw Meghan as the dominant one in the marriage, which even led to Prince Harry saying the now infamous line "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

This only proves how Meghan drove her husband to move to Los Angeles with her.

According to Page Six, the father of British prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex convinced Prince Harry to move.

"Whose decision was it, I wonder, to build a new life in North America? I can't help thinking that Meghan, as we must now call her, played a leading role here," Stanley Johnson said to Saga Magazine.

