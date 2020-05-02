Royal Rebels: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Disrespect Queen Elizabeth II With THIS!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to bring disgrace to the royal family after they chose to disrespect Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan and Prince Harry pushed through Megxit last March 31, and they are currently staying in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie.

Although they are trying to keep a low profile for now amid the coronavirus pandemic, they still chose to ignore Queen Elizabeth II's command to stop using their Sussex Royal website starting Spring 2020.

The website remains active one month after their departure despite Her Majesty's ban and their previous statement that they would no longer use their Sussex Royal name.

"While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in February.

The representative added that the trademark applications that were submitted as part of protective measures for theSussex brand had been cancelled.

Up until now, however, the Sussex Royal website flashes the same message that the couple would no longer use the world "royal" in any of their endeavors -- be it in the U.K. or any territory outside the reign of the monarchy.

Aside from the website, their Instagram account with over 11 million followers is still up. Nonetheless, they posted their last update on it at the end of March, just before they officially became non-working royals.

A line from their final post on the account reads: "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."

Prince Harry, Meghan Slammed For New Venture

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled the name of their next venture "Archewell" after it was leaked by the media.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Sussex couple told the Telegraph.

Once again, they mentioned Sussex Royal on their statement before explaining where the word "Archewell" came from.

Because of what could be considered as blatant disobedience towards Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of royal watchers called them out and refused to support their new project. The fact that they also released the news amid the ongoing health crisis led to more criticisms.

As part of the upcoming official launch of their new non-profit organization, express.co.uk conducted a poll in April wherein they asked whether the people care about Meghan and Harry's new plan.

One royal watcher commented: "This pair become increasingly irrelevant as each day passes."

"Don't care at all. Can we stop now? Can we forget about them and just ignore them? Please?" another one wrote.

It is still unclear whether the royal couple will succeed in their future plans, but only Prince Harry and Meghan can make their new lives either better or worse.

