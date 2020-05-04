Forget 'Finding Freedom': Another Meghan Markle Tell-All Reveals INTENSE Duchess Fights, Naked Scandals

Aside from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's autobiography "Finding Freedom," a new book with lots of royal tea to spill will also hit the stands later this month.

This time, it's mostly about all members of the British royal family.

"Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Marry to Meghan Markle" includes stories that were compiled from previous royal servants who worked with the royals, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Diana.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, "Very little escapes the notice of the servants at Kensington Palace - including rivalries, illicit lovers and explosive marital rows."

"You couldn't hide anything from anyone," he said.

Here are some of the book's wildest royal revelations.

Kate Middleton the 'Nicest' Royal

Kate Middleton is reportedly lovely to her staff and was very warm towards Meghan Markle even when she arrived.

An insider told the author that the Duchess of Cambridge is one of the nicest royal they have ever met.

"She hasn't let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head."

Meghan Markle's Jealousy towards Kate Middleton

In an excerpt that was published by The Daily Mail, royal fans will finally know how the two sisters-in-law were behind the scenes.

As per the source, the Duchess of Sussex struggled with jealousy about her and Prince Harry's position relative to the position of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will directly inherit the throne soon.

It was something that Meghan Markle was reportedly having difficulty dealing with.

"Although Harry loved their cottage on the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live."

Meghan Markle 'Duchess of Difficult'

Another insider revealed the other reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to split their household from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and leave Kensington Palace.

It was explained by a former servant that Kate Middleton was horrified when Meghan Markle shouted at someone from the Duchess of Cambridge's staff.

"Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness."

It was also mentioned that the Duchess of Sussex wants to be like Princess Diana as a people's Princess, and at the same time, wants people to "stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

This is how Meghan Markle earned the nicknames "Duchess of Difficult."

Princess Diana Naked in Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales has reportedly sunbathing nude on the private walled garden at the palace and also the private rooftop, that one time, she was spotted by two builders after she stood up.

Before she could cover-up, the two builders just bowed and turned away.

It was also a "myth," said a royal insider, that Prince Charles and Princess Diana had an excellent start to their marriage. The truth was, they were already yelling and fighting at each other even before separation and divorce.

"This was where Diana had her greatest ups and downs: elated one moment, suicidal the next," the royal insider added.

The palace staff reportedly would wait for all the shouting to finish before they would knock at the room to serve or get something.

Diana Spencer's Love Affairs

Diana Spencer's love affairs were also part of the talks of the servants.

The former Princess would sneak around Kensington Palace in disguise to find phone boxes to call her former lover Oliver Hoare. However, in her final relationship with Dodi Fayed, he was not very popular with the servants because he was feeling "superior."

That also resulted in the people's Princess apologizing to her staff for his "snooty" behavior. Because of that, palace servants warmed up to Princess Diana even more.

