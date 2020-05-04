Fame Hungry Kim Kardashian: Reality Star 'Blackfishing' to Beat Kylie Jenner's Popularity?

Is Kim Kardashian West doing things that would make her look bad just so she could get media attention?

The 39-year-old posted a makeup tutorial video on her Instagram using the products from one of her popular KKW Beauty collection.

In the video, Kim Kardashian gushes about the products as she puts makeup on her face. The Instagram page for her brand, KKW Beauty, has also reported the video tutorial on their page.

The clip was only four minutes long. However, one particular moment stood out the most.

When Kim Kardashian was trying to apply lip gloss, her hands can be seen that were several shades lighter than her made-up face.

The difference was extremely obvious that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star called it out, saying, "Don't judge me for my pale hand."

Followers of the beauty mogul started judging her and accused her of blackfishing and also shaming her for being ashamed of her natural skin color.

The reality star may be in hot water once again, but this time, critics are speculating that maybe it's what Kim Kardashian actually wants.

Critics believe that Kim Kardashian intentionally called out her own blackfishing in the makeup tutorial to gain more media attention.

And this could be the reason why.

Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Give Up the Spotlight

Kim Kardashian is the first sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that broke a lot of records in the family - the most popular one, the hottest one, the richest one, the trendiest one.

But in recent times, there seems to be a changing of the guards.

The youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, has been literally giving her a run for her money (and fame) for quite some time now.

Because of Kylie Jenner's makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, the 22-year-old has surpassed all of her family members in terms of wealth.

The mother-of-one is worth a billion dollars.

Kylie Jenner has also surpassed Kim Kardashian in terms of popularity in several social media channels and the media.

As of writing, the Kylie Skin CEO boasts 172.5 million followers, while her sister has 167.5 million.

Even Kim Kardashian knew she was losing because she once jokingly said to beat her younger sister in Instagram followers once again.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Kylie Jenner has received much more attention than the KKW Fragrance mogul.

Kylie has been showing off her new mansion, has been entertaining fans on TikTok, and even listened to the Surgeon General's plea to help ask the people to stay indoors.

Recently, Kylie Jenner even made headlines for going out makeup-free, and then later staging a "paparazzi" shot just to make people remember how glamorous and beautiful she is with makeup.

Similar to Kim Kardashian West, who is reportedly blackfishing, Kylie Jenner has also been accused of doing so.

She posted a photo with her hair in cornrows just last year, which was inappropriate for black cultural imagery, and later once again for putting her hair in twists as a costume, similar to traditional African American hairstyle.

So when Kim Kardashian posted that makeup tutorial video, one just had to person commented, "She knows that comment will get her in trouble, but she had to post it cos Kylie has been getting too much attention these days, and she wants it too."

