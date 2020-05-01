Kylie Jenner Anxiety: Mogul Afraid for Her Life As Coronavirus Hit LA Neighborhood

A tearful clip of Kylie Jenner was teased for a September episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" where she admitted that she was afraid for her life because of the coronavirus.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was featured in the mid-season trailer, which included snippets of self-taped videos.

Kylie Jenner revealed in the clip, "It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive."

When KUWTK returns to our television screens a few months from now, viewers will be able to see how the Kar-Jenner family is coming to terms with the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown orders.

Season 18 has proved to be one of the most spectacular seasons of the reality show, with the older sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's physical fight has been trending for several weeks.

Some of the snippets featured on the trailer included Kim Kardashian West has started homeschooling her children, taking the opportunity to run full speed around her massive home space.

Kris Jenner wore a mask in the fight against the coronavirus, while Khloe Kardashian dances with her baby daughter True Thompson.

There's also Kourtney Kardashian, who wanted less to do with the reality show, was shown talking to an emotional, crying Kris Jenner while talking to Khloe saying, "I wish I could hug you."

Kendall Jenner was struggling as well. A frantic Kim yells, "Something's wrong with Kendall, turn around!" while in the car with Khloe, Kourtney, and Kris.

The trailer also featured Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announcing the stay-at-home order, and with that, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is coping up with the lockdown in their ways.

However, recently, it looks like Kylie Jenner has broken the rules set by their mayor.

A shoeless and makeup-free Kylie Jenner stepped out last week wearing baggy sweatpants. The photo of her looking less than glam broke the internet.

A couple of days after the picture circulated, the Kylie Skin CEO was said to have staged a couple of paparazzi photos after photos of her looking camera-ready emerged. The youngest self-made billionaire looked flawless and perfectly put together.

The said paparazzi pictures were uploaded to Instagram that showed her looking directly straight at the camera while flaunting her figure.

Fans were quick to notice that it was apparent she staged them.

"Kylie Jenner's unedited paparazzi pics breaking the internet and Kylie responding with hiring a personal photographer to post 'pap' pics but made him edit them is the hilarious thing ever," one person tweeted.

Travis Scott's Birthday

Travis Scott turned 29 yesterday. He got himself an expensive present -- a Bugatti.

When Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her baby daddy on Instagram, it fueled reconciliation rumors.

Stormi's mom posted a couple of snapshots of their little family together on her Instagram Stories, writing a very basic caption, "happy birthday @travisscott!"

However, hours later, Kylie Jenner also sent the father of Stormi some love by posting an Instagram gallery of photos.

The caption wrote, "I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving, and funny baby. the best gift."

It added, "ok I'm crying. love you forever! @travisscott."

So are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together or not?

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: Kanye West Causing Marriage Trouble Because of THIS

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles