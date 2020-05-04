2020 is not going well for "Aquaman" actress Amber Heard.

In an Instagram post she published on Sunday, the actress is mourning the death of her mom, Paige Heard.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever," Amber wrote the caption alongside two throwback photos of her with her mom.

The 34-year-old didn't make clear what her mother's cause of death was.

"It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

Amber Heard described this period in her life as an "unbelievable painful time," adding that she is reminded by how love survives everything.

Cara Delevingne commented on the actress' Instagram photo with heart emojis, as well as actress Andie MacDowell saying, "I'm so sorry for your loss, dear one."

Amber Heard often shares photos of her and her mother, Paige, on her Instagram. The most recent one was a selfie of the duo along with Amber's sister Whit celebrating "International Women's Day."

Paige Heard raised both her children in Austin, Texas. When Amber was 17, she left the state to pursue a career in acting in New York.

As we previously reported, Amber Heard is currently in a legal battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In text messages obtained by The Blast of the ongoing lawsuit, the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor was texting Paige Heard after the couple had broken up.

In one of the texts, Paige explained to Johnny that the only reason her daughter filed for a restraining order against him was to protect her from being evicted from the couple's apartment.

The text said, "It's the lawyers on both sides doing this, not Amber. I heard the whole story very teary - if I could talk to Johnny. She didn't want this. Friggin lawyers on BOTH sides!! This was not her idea, not her wishes. She was told she would be evicted and out in 30 days if she did not do this."

It is believed that Amber Heard has been faking a lot of accusations towards her ex-husband to gain sympathy.

Johnny Depp claimed that the blonde bombshell once faked a bloody nose injury by dumping red nail polish on a tissue after an alleged domestic violence abuse.

Amber also claimed that Johnny beat her so bad that the bed broke. She reportedly ended up a split lip, broken nose, and black eyes.

Another accusation was that Johnny Depp reportedly cut his own finger that resulted in a shattered bone and a severed fingertip.

However, most of Amber Heard's claims were proven wrong, after a recording of her admitting to hitting her ex-husband surfaced.

"I f******* was hitting you. I don't know what the motion of my hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

She was even heard telling Johnny, "You are such a baby. Grow the f*** up!"

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles