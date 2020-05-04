Meghan Markle Power: Duchess Exceeded Kate Middleton in THIS in Various Royal Engagements

Since 2011, Kate Middleton has been a standing figure of the British Royal Family.

Over the past couple of years of doing her royal duties, the Duchess of Cambridge has proven that she is a natural.

People listen to her when she speaks, and the whole world eyes' are glued to her when she carries out royal duties and engagements.

She has also been a positive influence on the Brits and the world that she is known to be the perfect person to take the queen consort position pretty soon.

When her sister-in-law Meghan Markle joined the scene, the two were compared nonstop.

Though Meghan has already stepped down as a senior royal member just a few years after being part of the royal family, some experts believe that the Duchess of Sussex was able to become better than Kate Middleton in some royal engagements.

Before meeting Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was already a famous celebrity in her own right. She worked as an actress for the TV show "Suits," landing the significant breakout role of Rachel Zane.

But it looks like the Duchess of Sussex's acting career may have helped her in the royal family, compared to Kate Middleton, who was extremely shy upon joining the monarchy.

According to body language expert Judi James, when Kate Middleton delivered a speech for the very first time, as a royal, she wasn't showing her true personality.

James told Express UK, "Kate clearly has the natural 'stardust' factor that her husband lacks, but her speech-making style has previously been over-cautious, led by what looks like a strong desire to get it right and avoid mistakes."

The body language expert explained that Kate's delivery of the speech "look mannered and choreographed, with too many regular pauses that were timed regardless of context."

She reportedly looked so nervous and seemed like she was trying too hard, that it was obvious she has been coached before giving the speech.

"These are often used to slow a fast speaker down, but good modern speakers tend to put authenticity over a 'perfect' delivery that lacks impact."

On the other hand, Meghan Markle was so used to being in front of the camera that she seemed to be more comfortable speaking during her royal engagements.

Meghan Markle reportedly delivered her first speech without any notes. And it wasn't a surprise for many, because Prince Harry's wife is good at memorizing lines.

In an Us Weekly report in 2019, a source also claimed that Kate Middleton envies Meghan Markle because she has ease during public appearances and royal family engagements.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly still finds big public events overwhelming, and she has been naturally shy.

Meghan Markle, however, is reported to love the attention.

It is worth mentioning that Kate Middleton was a commoner before joining the royal family. She wasn't famous or wasn't exposed to the spotlight.

Back then, she was an accessories buyer at Jigsaw and even worked for her parents' company, Party Pieces. Though she somehow lacked authenticity in her first speech, that was because her natural talent was being a photographer and a marketing director.

