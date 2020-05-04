Meghan Markle's Surprising Los Angeles Plan With Mom Doria Ragland -- EXPOSED!

It has been a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big move to Los Angeles after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family. However, just when everybody thought that the Sussexes has finally settled down in a rented L.A. mansion, it looks like the couple is once again itching to move due to a much bigger plan.

Since moving to L.A., the 38-year-old Duchess has yet to spend time with her mom, Doria Ragland, due to the coronavirus global pandemic. A source recently revealed that once the lockdown is over, Meghan's 63-year-old mom will be moving with them.

It turns out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still in search of a permanent home in California, and they are looking for something that could accommodate Meghan's loving mother.

But instead of living like an extended family under one roof, the couple is looking for a home with a "granny annex" to make sure Doria will still have her freedom of space.

"Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad and they want Doria to be included in these plans. She is hugely independent, though, and doesn't want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annex," a source told a U.K. news outlet.

Aside from having a very close mother-and-daughter relationship, Meghan is also looking forward to having Doria around to help raise and take care of their son Archie, who is turning one this week.

"The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn't trust many people, and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion," the source added.

The insider revealed that the 35-year-old Duke is very open to the idea of living with his mother-in-law since he has grown closer to her over the years.

Nonetheless, the source made it clear that the Sussexes will not be moving anytime soon.

Since moving to L.A. last month, the Sussexes are reportedly staying in a $10 million rented mansion near Elton John's home.

The New Mansion

According to reports, Meghan and Harry are eyeing a $12.4 million-worth mansion owned by film producer Steve Chasman, who put the property on the market since September 2019. It is located in the heart of Hollywood, which big-time neighbor includes A-list actors Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

The luxurious house boasts an overlooking view fo the sea, a swimming pool, massive garden, home theater, and laidback pergola -- perfect for entertaining guests.

There is also a particular play area for Archie and a stunning chef's kitchen with a built-in BBQ area, perfect for Meghan who is a known food enthusiast.

Meghan and Harry won't have to worry about security as the mansion is located in a gated community in the Pacific Palisades, which is known to be one of the safest places in the area.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles