Royal Revelation: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To EXPOSE Unfiltered Truth In Bombshell Biography

Just when everybody thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is cooking some bombshell tell-all interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actually up for something even better.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 38-year-old former Hollywood actress and 35-year-old Duke is set to release an autobiography book called "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family."

Based on the Amazon listing, the book, which has a hardcover and Kindle version, will be available for sale on August 11, 2020. Moreover, it is already expected to be a global bestseller.

The autobiography promises to give readers an honest and closer look at Meghan and Harry's royal life and the details that led them to their controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this 2020.

"While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines-from their engagement, wedding, and (the) birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives-few know the true story of Harry and Meghan," the book description read.

"Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."

The cover of the book features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they first visited their namesake country last October 2018.

The Authors

Meghan and Harry worked with journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand to work on the 320-page biography. Scobie is a London-based writer and royal commentator, who also serves as Harper's Bazaar's royal editor and contributor for ABC News and Good Morning America.

Durand, on the other hand, is an award-winning producer who spent the last two decades covering the royal family from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House, and other major royal events.

According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down to give an interview for both authors even before moving to North America.

However, a Deadline report claimed that the couple did not speak to the authors for any interviews.

Expectations

Since Meghan and Harry reportedly cooperated in working on this book, Palace insiders are expecting that the biography will paint a flattering image of the couple despite the negative publicity brought by their royal exit.

Meanwhile, others fear that the book may also include some uncomfortable details of their painful decision to quit as senior royals, which may further strain their relationship with the royal family.

"Finding Freedom" is also expected to echo Princess Diana's secret involvement to the best-selling biography "Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words," where she encouraged her friends to speak to author Andrew Morton. There are also speculations that Meghan's inner circle were contacted to add insightful details to Scoobie and Durand.

