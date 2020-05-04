Royal Shock: Meghan Markle Planning 'Something Interesting' In LA!

Meghan Markle is trying to establish herself again in Los Angeles.

However, while it may be tempting to revive her old blog "The Tig," a royal author believes Meghan just wouldn't do it.

A Whole New Project

Royal expert Myka Meier recently made a statement in the "Royally Obsessed" podcast. Meier claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would most likely relaunch her lifestyle blog "The Tig."

If she does revive that, the royal expert noted that it would be directly competing with the brand the 47-year old Gwyneth Paltrow has created for herself.

"I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram," Meier said

She added that she strongly believes Meghan would be trying to recreate her old blog and come up with something similar to Paltrow's Goop.

"I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig... I really think that's coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon," Meier furthered.

"The Tig," which Meghan Markle used to keep before she married into the royal family, covered various lifestyle categories. It included fashion, beauty, travel and food.

Her blog was shut down in 2017 when the American actress admitted to dating Prince Harry. Back then, the two were already thinking about getting married. They eventually tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in the U.K.

Some royal experts have argued that if Markle decides to relaunch "The Tig," she would be bringing in millions to her brand. This decision would be beneficial to what Meghan and Harry have been planning to pursue when they left the royal family.

Reviving "The Tig" would make Meghan more financially independent now more than ever.

A Different Take

However, Leslie Carroll believes otherwise.

Carroll -- the author who chronicled the couple's royal romance in her book "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry" released in 2018 -- told Fox News that Meghan won't be competing with Paltrow's Goop anytime soon.

Carroll's comments came after Meier made a statement that Meghan is likely to be brewing something like her old blog.

"Although she was a lifestyle blogger before she met and married Harry, she has always been about philanthropy, as well as her focus on the empowerment of women and girls," Carroll pointed out.

She added that if the Duchess of Sussex were to launch a new blog, it would not be anything close to what Gwyneth has kept for herself.

"My intuition tells me that if Meghan were to launch a new blog, she will not choose to compete with Gwyneth at all in the Goop marketplace of pricey scented candles and questionable self-care," Carroll added.

She also pointed out that if Meghan wanted a blog like that of Gwyneth's, her actions during this coronavirus pandemic should have been different. But instead, she and husband Prince Harry took on a different path.

"Now that she has stepped back from her royal duties, she and Harry are anonymously handing out food during a pandemic, pitching in alongside other volunteers," she explained.

Carroll continued on to say that Markle is expected to focus more on philanthropic endeavors. After all, starting a lifestyle blog right now would only earn her more criticism from tabloids.

"A restart of The Tig, which was part of her pre-royal marriage image, sadly plays into the hand of Meghan-haters, who consistently wish her nothing but the worst and inevitably impugn the most pecuniary motives to the duchess," said Carroll.

