Piers Morgan Gets Tested After Exhibiting 'Mild' COVID-19 Symptoms [REPORT]

Piers Morgan got tested for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, and the result is finally out.

On May 4, Piers shocked his 7.4 million Twitter followers after he announced that he will temporarily step back from working at Good Morning Britain after he developed "mild" coronavirus symptoms.

"UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I've had a test for COVID-19 and so won't be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow," the 55-year-old broadcaster said.

This came after he claimed that he was doing fine even after he showed symptoms that frequently manifest in coronavirus patients.

To recall, during the April 21 episode of GMB, he spoke with his co-presenter Susanna Reid and denied that he is ill. He then said that he was only sweating because of "make-up pressure."

According to Piers, ever since the social distancing measures have been implemented, he has to do his make-up in the mornings before the ITV show starts. He reasoned out that it causes him to panic since he is not used to doing such errand for himself.

However, throughout their April broadcast, the "Killer Women" host has been persistently coughing, causing his fans and followers to theorize that he already caught the virus.

After he publicized his current condition, he received a lot of well wishes on his Twitter account.

Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, replied to Piers' tweet, "Sorry to see @PiersMorgan has symptoms of coronavirus. If you test positive, I sincerely hope it's mild. Get well soon."

"Sorry to hear you are having any symptoms. You have been a lone voice in the MSM shining a light on the govt madness. Get well soon Piers," another one wrote.

Piers COVID-19 Test Result NOW Out!

On May 5, the breakfast program personality finally revealed the result of his test on Twitter.

Piers took his fans' worries away after he confirmed that his COVID-19 test was negative. He also noted that his doctor immediately advised him to do the said test after developing possible coronavirus symptoms.

Although he was tested negative, he will not be back on GMB unless his doctor finally says that he is already okay to return to the studio.

Despite the good news, some of his followers took the chance to criticize him for being hypocrite amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the netizens slammed him for having in a "privileged" position that helped him get his results in 24 hours.

"Yes I remember comments like "how come they get tests when NHS staff don't" the public remembers Piers," the same Twitter user said.

Another follower pointed out how he was able to immediately get tested and have the result in a few hours. He added that Piers should thank the government for the quick testing procedure and apologize for previously slamming the government.

