Kanye West FORCED Female Singer To Apologize For Calling Him ‘Weird’

Apart from his highly publicized feud with Grammy-award winning artist Taylor Swift, Forbes' highest-paid hip-hop artist Kanye West is facing another controversy involving another fellow artist.

La Roux, who real name is Elly Jackson, recently opened up about the time when she was forced to apologize to the rapper after she called him "weird."

Kanye's Disturbing Behavior

This came after Jackson and West worked in the same studio. However, the "Bulletproof" singer felt uncomfortable after she witnessed how the rap titan treated other people.

"He's one of those people who's not 100 percent normal," Jackson said, referring to Kanye's disturbing attitude.

"You can't talk about anything normal. You can't just have a normal conversation. ... He's on show 24 hours a day, it's just him. It's kind of amazing to be around. I'll never be around anything like that again. It was really strange... He wants people to walk away saying, 'That was really weird.'"

Bad Reputation

The 32-year-old British artist also revealed that she told a mutual friend about her encounter with the Yeezy founder and described it as "pretty weird."

Things began to turn bizarre when the mutual friend fed Kanye misleading info, which prompted the rap icon to demand Jackson to write him an apology letter for her rude comments against him.

"It was quite creepy. I remember writing it. I was sitting there on my sofa lol-ing to myself like, 'Dear Kanye...' They told on me. It was ridiculous," she recalled.

Although she found it "ridiculous," the British artist went along as she grinned while composing the letter.

"I just wrote it all with a massive grin on my face-although they do actually have quite a lot of power... I was like, 'I think I am going to genuinely apologize. It's no skin off my nose to write this email," she added.

La Roux And Kanye West's Previous Collaboration

The duo previously collaborated for Kanye's 2010 Grammy Award-winning single "All Of The Lights" along with 14 other artists such as Rihanna, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Drake and Elton John.

Furthermore, La Roux also featured the rap titan on her 2008 track "In For The Kill."

Drizzy vs Yeezy

Aside from the British artist, Kanye has a long time feud with another music icon Drake.

Just like any other hip-hop rifts, Yeezy and Drizzy actually started on good terms.

The Canadian R&B crooner even praised Kanye for being his role model in the music industry and branded him as "the most influential person as far as a musician" in his life.

However, when Drake and American rapper Lil Wayne announced their plans to release a collaboration in 2011, this was also the same time when the Kanye and Jay-Z planned their joint studio album "Watch the Throne." Drake then took a shot at Ye and Jay-Z, suggesting they are copycats with no originality.

