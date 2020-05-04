[WATCH] Jennifer Lopez Gives Shakira An Epic Booty Shake Tutorial For Super Bowl Show

Two of the world's most famous Latinas -- Jennifer Lopez and Shakira -- showed their larger-than-life performance after they pulled off an electrifying halftime show during the 2020 Super Bowl.

In her recent Instagram post, J.Lo shared a series of behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsal for the iconic halftime performance.

Jennifer Lopez Showing Shakira Her Booty-Shaking Technique

"I can't believe it's already been 3 months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira," the mother-of-two wrote on her IG post

Interestingly, in one of her videos, the 50-year-old Grammy nominee can be seen teaching Shakira her booty-shaking technique as they both wore loose cropped tops and tight leggings showing their perky butts.

"I do it with my knees. I shake my knees. You shake your knees, the butt shakes too."J.Lo mentioned in the video as she showed the "Waka Waka" hitmaker how it's done. "My mother taught me that when I was four."

Priceless Reactions

Following this, the post gained massive attention, as it reached nearly two million likes and over 14,000 comments (as of time of writing). One of the comments came from French dancer and Youtube sensation Yannis Marshall, who replied "Everything" followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Phillipe Blond posted a fire and heart emoji.

One fan praised the duo for their killer performance and wrote that it was the "best half time show of all time." Another supporter saw how the "Jenny from the Block" songstress did cartwheels on the BTS and recommended they should jabe "put the cartwheel in the performance."

Another fan even pointed out how "phenomenal" J.Lo was.

"I can't believe it either! You were phenomenal. I'll never get over this performance of yours. Definitely the best thing of 2020."

Iconic Moment

Last February 2, the Latina legends headlined the Super Bowl LIV Halftime at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Aside from J.Lo and Shakira, they also performed along with other Latin artists such as J Balvin and rapper Bad Bunny.

The "I'm Real" artist also brought out her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz. The 11-year-old performed her mom's 1999 hit single "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA." J.Lo then returned to the stage wearing a feathery Puerto Rican flag.

Women Empowerment

Furthermore, in Lopez's interview with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the singer-turned-fashion designer shared why she opened up her set by standing on top of a replica of the Empire State Building.

The 50-year-old music icon explained that she wanted women to be perceived as "on the top of the world."

"I wanted it to be like women are on top of the world, we're on top of the world right now. On top of the Empire State Building and do 'Jenny from the Block,'" the mom-of-two told Fallon.

