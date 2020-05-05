5 Effective Disinfecting Wipes To Keep Germs at Bay

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, people are forced to live the "new normal." Being a clean freak is one of them.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that aside from wearing cloth or disposable masks, having "clean hands save lives."

According to the CDC, observing hand hygiene is a primary measure to reduce the spread of the virus.

This also includes the use of sanitizing products, which contains 60 to 95 percent of alcohol, as well as handwashing with soap and water.

Aside from engaging with proper hygiene, it is also vital to keep your surroundings spic and span, and when wr say clean, it should be Monica clean -- referencing from "FRIENDS" clean freak character, Monica Geller.

With that, here are simple ways to help keep the germs away:

Hand Washing

As cliche as it sounds, this is the basic rule in keeping those pesky germs at bay. Make it a habit to wash your hands as often as you can, especially before and after you eat.

Eat Healthily

There's a truth behind the saying "health is wealth" given that we are in the middle of a health crisis. Avoid eating unhealthy food such as processed or junk food. Always remember to build healthy bodies with healthy foods.

Germ Fighting Products

Make Monica proud and disinfect your surroundings! With a pandemic like this, one can never be too careful when it comes to preventative measures.

That said, we give you five effective disinfecting wipes available inAmazon that can keep germs away

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack

Disinfecting wipes are used to kill bacteria, fungi, and viruses in minutes with just one swipe.

Since this is an all-purpose disposable wipe, it claims to remove common allergens, germs, and messes on common areas such as kitchen counters, bathroom surfaces, appliances, and more.

It is also delicate and safe for finished wood, sealed granite, and stainless steel materials.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom

Another product from a trusted brand, Lysol Disinfecting wipes promise to kill 99.9% of viruses, as well as antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

It has thick sheets which are perfect for cleaning rough surfaces like handrails, sinks doorknobs and anywhere where germs may be present.

Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes

Apart from other wipes, this product is biodegradable and can be tossed in the compost to help reduce waste.

These multi-purpose wipes don't use harsh chemicals or fumes but still get the job done.

Dreft Multi-Surface All-Purpose Gentle Cleansing Wipes

These multi-purpose cleaning wipes have gentle ingredients that are specially formulated to effectively and safely clean surfaces.

Due to its non-toxic and gentle ingredients, it is great for baby items such as toys, car seats, high chairs and more.

Grime Boss Heavy Duty Wipes Hands

Staying clean while doing heavy work or playing outdoors has never been easier!

These heavy-duty cleaning wipes easily remove paint, odors, oil, grease, adhesives, dirt, and everyday grime. Each pack has thick sheets that won't tear easily.

READ MORE: 4 Hair Scalp Massagers, Shampoo Brushes You Need in Your Life

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles