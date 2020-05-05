Meghan Markle Exposed for 'Very High Maintenance,' 'Rude' Behavior During D-List Acting Days

New reports of Meghan Markle being a "diva" and a "princess" before marrying into the royal family surfaced.

According to a veteran videographer who worked closely with the Duchess of Sussex even before she dated Prince Harry revealed that she was already called "princess" because of her demanding and challenging behavior on set.

The unnamed professional told the Daily Mail that the 38-year-old came into the set with a large entourage with 12 people where she had a publicist, a makeup artist, and they were all reportedly laughing and having fun, just like in a "Mean Girls" movie.

"People told me, 'get ready because she is a lot.' They used to call her 'the princess," he shared.

"It was the attitude, how she talked to people, the rules." At that time, Meghan Markle reportedly wore a baseball cap, was hiding her face, and had her head down as she walked towards the makeup room.

Meghan Markle's demands included having a bottle of expensive champagne in the shoot location and demanded that she needs to give her full approval before the overall footage be released.

"It was the big diva coming in, and she doesn't want people to see her like you would do if you're walking in the street, and you don't want the paparazzi to take your picture."

The expert explained that Meghan Markle was acting like an A-lister when "she's not even a D-lister."

The industry expert told the online news portal that when he saw her from the moment she arrived, "I didn't know who she was, and she was acting like a diva."

"She was very high maintenance and rude. She was difficult and demanding," the videographer explained.

However, the cameraman didn't just say all the wrong things. He commended Meghan Markle once shooting, saying, "Once you say 'action,' she knows how to do her job."

But as soon as the camera stops, "she is not very friendly."

During the entire shoot, Meghan Markle's attitude reportedly didn't improve, and she wasn't overly willing to follow his instructions as the director.

"When you suggest things on a shoot, the star will not contradict you, and they will say, 'I will try that,' but she had her ideas."

Meghan Markle reportedly had a lot of decision and power, but at some point, she was the actress, and the unnamed videographer was the director, so she should have "let me do my thing," said the expert.

One thing that was weird for the videographer was when he was told not to take shots of Meghan Markle's feet.

The Duchess of Sussex's feet became a hot topic of conversation after she took off her shoes during a royal tour in New Zealand in 2018, where it showed a scar from what seemed to be a bunion-removal operation.

At the end of the shoot, one of the team members was reportedly traumatized because of how mean and rude Meghan Markle was.

Moreover, the videographer thinks Meghan Markle doesn't deserve the attention she is getting now, as she was not impressed with her at all, but is surprised how she charmed Prince Harry.

After all, she came across as "very insecure and spoiled."

When asked if they would work with her once more, the unnamed cameraman said, "If they had offered me another job with her, I would have rejected it. I wouldn't want to work with someone like that again."

Meghan Markle was dubbed as "Duchess Difficult" by several palace staff, as per insiders, because of the demands that have become too much for her aides, resulting in several aides having to quit.

