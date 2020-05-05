Royal PROOF: Princess Diana Paved the Way for Prince Harry to Exit Royal Family

It came as a shock for everyone, especially the British people when Prince Harry announced that he was stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. It has been no tea party over at the royal palace.

But after his wife, Meghan Markle, have been harassed and bullied by the British press and tabloids, it seemed like they had no other choice but just to resign and live a more peaceful life out of the spotlight.

Aside from King Edward VII's abdication in 1936, this is one of the first in royal modern times that somebody decided to leave the royal family.

Princess Diana has also stepped down from royalty at the height of her recognition.

The Diana, the Princess of Wales was known for being a humanitarian and someone who has positively reshaped the monarchy. She forced the royals to break from the known tradition.

Though she was also the subject of constant monitoring and all eyes were on her, it seemed like it's what happened to both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which resulted in them stepping down.

The Duke of Sussex's mother may have prepared him for a royal exit and a healthy life at a very early age.

Prince Harry has been a royal all throughout his life since he was born.

But the late princess was determined in one thing for her children, Prince Harry and Prince William, and that was to give her sons normal experiences.

Instead of letting her kids do home school in the palace, she wanted them to go to school outside. Princess Diana even took her sons to Disneyworld and McDonald's and had also gone on vacations that were not yet part of a royal tour.

Princess Diana was also set on exposing the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to people who were less fortunate, something that both princes have taken to heart until this day.

She also used her voice in sharing her journey, something that both Dukes have always disagreed on.

Following her divorce from the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, Lady Diana Spencer was determined to live life on her own terms.

She didn't want to have any more bodyguards following her around, except for when she has to make a high-profile appearance.

She wanted to combine a life with a meaningful role but more public life.

For Prince Harry's part, he seemed to be determined to live a life without so many people interfering and just wanting to do his own thing.

In a leaked phone call that surfaced after Russians pranked the Duke of Sussex, he opened up to a fake Greta Thunberg about his reasons for quitting senior royal life.

"I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made up to be."

When asked if normal life was worse than royal life, Prince Harry explained, "I was in the military for ten years, so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe."

He continued, "But certainly, being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not be able to do."

And concluded, "Seeing as everyone under the age of 35 or 36 seems to be carrying out an activist's role, allows us to try and make more of a difference without being criticized."

Author of "The Diana Chronicles" Tina Brown said of Prince Harry's military career, "The fact that he loved his military career but then left and didn't have that sense of purpose - all of that came together to make him a very unhappy man."

So his answer to the question, "Oh no, I think it's much better."

