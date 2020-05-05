Kardashian News: What Really Happened to Scott Disick and His Short Rehab Stint

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality star Scott Disick, who has a history of substance abuse in the past, has entered rehab and then got out of it a week later.

As E! News reports, the father-of-three got help in a facility located in Edwards, Colorado, and had reportedly been there since last week.

A source close to Scott told the news portal on Monday, "It's true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney, and she demanded that he got help."

The source further continued, "Things have been bad the last couple of weeks, and Kourtney won't allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment."

After reports emerged of Scott Disick's situation, the reality star then checked himself out of the clinic because of a photo of him inside the facility leaked.

Scott Disick's lawyer Marty Singer told People Magazine, "In an effect to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott decided to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

The lawyer stressed that Scott didn't check-in for alcohol or cocaine abuse.

He also explained that the issue wasn't because another patient or visitor spotted the reality star in the facility.

But a staff member of the facility may have allegedly leaked photos of him to the press.

The photo that was leaked, as per E! News, was of Scott in a Zoom group meeting.

Because of what has happened, Scott Disick decided to check out and returned home. He and his lawyer will be taking legal actions against the facility.

"We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," said Singer.

An anonymous source told People Magazine that the "Flip It Like Disick" star was "spiraling out of control and wanted to get help."

He and girlfriend Sofia Richie have been quarantining together, and it was reported that he has been struggling with the downtime.

"He has harbored pain that will surface and put him in a bad place."

As per the source, Scott wants to be "the best dad possible" for his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Both Sofia Richie, his current girlfriend, and his ex-girlfriend and the mother of her children Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly encouraged him to get the help he needed.

Another source told E! News that Richie has been extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control her boyfriend was getting out of control, so she tipped Kourtney about Scott's condition.

In a 2017 report by Page Six, Scott was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold. During that time, the online news portal reported that the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a medical call from the star's home on August 18.

After his time at the facility, E! News reported that he entered rehab.

In 2015, Scott Disick already sought treatment for his struggles with alcohol and drugs, which was also documented on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

However, even with his history of rehab, Scott Disick has been sober for the past few years.

