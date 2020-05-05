Royal Surprise: Meghan Markle's Special Birthday Plan For Baby Archie -- REVEALED!

No global pandemic or lockdown protocols will stop Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from celebrating a very important occasion this week: the first birthday of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The little boy will be turning one-year-old this Wednesday, May 6, 2020, and his proud parents will surely make the most out of the day to mark the milestone of celebrating his first year in their new Los Angeles home.

While it is unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will throw a simple birthday party for Archie on the said day, a spokesman of the couple revealed that they would release a new photograph of the young Sussex to mark his special day.

In a statement released to Sunday Times, Meghan and Harry's representative said that people could expect to see him on his birthday. However, the rep did not specify the details on how the Sussexes will share the photo to the public, considering that they are no longer using their official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Meanwhile, according to another source, Meghan initially planned to celebrate Archie's birthday with a couple of friends and A-list celebrities. However, her plans were pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It will be just the three of them," the source told a UK news outlet. "Meghan ­understandably refuses to take any risks with guests or travel."

The insider also revealed that the ex-royal couple was originally planning to celebrate Archie's birthday with the members of the royal family on a later date. They also planned to visit the United Kingdom to meet friends and charities.

"The hope had been that Archie's first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the Royal Family, cousins, grandparents, and some godparents in the UK when they were over," the insider said.

However, royal author Penny Junor believes that the pandemic wouldn't stop the royals on greeting Archie on his special day. He said that the family would surely receive tons of calls, especially from Archie's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather Prince Charles.

"I would think the Queen will speak to them and definitely Archie's grandfather, Charles. But ­perhaps, not his other grandfather Thomas Markle, which is very sad," the royal expert said.

Aside from this, Meghan is also expected to be the one to bake Archie's cake -- which will likely be sugar-free.

"Meghan's an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she'll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week. It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one year old," royale xpert Katie Nicholl told OK!

Nicholl also shared they could splash around the pool if the weather is good.

Mother's Day

Aside from Archie's first birthday, this week is also extra special for Meghan Markle as she will also celebrate U.S. Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

It is the second time that the 38-year-old Duchess will celebrate the holiday, but it will be her first time to observe it on her American home soil. During last year's Mother's Day, Meghan just gave birth to Archie and marked the special day by sharing a cute photo of the newborn's tiny toes on Instagram.

The said photo was taken at the Sussexes' Frogmore Cottage residence in Windsor.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you," the Instagram post reads.

