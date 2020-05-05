Angelina Jolie Begs Congress For Help As Coronavirus Problem Worsens

Not all heroes wear capes! Two-time Golden Globe Award-winner and humanitarian Angelina Jolie appealed to the U.S. Congress to help families struggling with food due to the coronavirus crisis.

Jolie, who is also the Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, urged senior U.S. politicians to increase food assistance to households across the United States through the next coronavirus legislation.

As cited by USA Today, the "Tomb Raider" star wrote a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling them the effects of COVID-19 to millions of children in America.

"Many of the most vulnerable children in America have missed nearly 740 million meals at school, due to closure resulting from the rapid spread of coronavirus. With parents facing lost jobs and wages, many of these children are going hungry," Jolie said.

The 44-year-old actress added that with the increased stimulus relief package through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), kids will be safeguarded from hunger despite being out of schools -- where they usually receive free meals.

"While strengthening SNAP will not alleviate all of the challenges low-income families are facing during the public health emergency, it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country," Jolie furthered,

Last March 2020, schools were forced to temporarily shut down in hopes to curb the spread of COVID-19.

With the ongoing pandemic, school officials are looking into indefinite closures as a real possibility. This means more than 20 million students who only rely on free school meals would be affected by the health crisis.

Meanwhile, the Senate unanimously passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to serve as an emergency assistance fund for the pandemic.

Jolie "Disgusted" With COVID-19 Efforts

Furthermore, USA Today also reported that Jolie was counseled by various organizations such as No Kid Hungry -- a non-profit group that aims to end child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food that they need.

The said organization has provided emergency grants to local community groups and schools as the pandemic continues.

The "Salt" actress reportedly told the non-profit group via phone call that she was "disgusted" how the administration reacted and reached this point.

"I knew that there were problems in America. I knew that there was poverty," Jolie said. "I could not believe when I realized how many schoolchildren in America were dependent on a meal to not go hungry. I was so disgusted that we have gotten to this point as a country."

Unemployment Rate Surpasses 22 Million

Recently, it has been reported that unemployment in the U.S.A. has soared to 22 million since the mid of April and another 3.8 million last week as the pandemic continues to cripple the economy.

The figures suggest that the pace of layoffs appears to be slowing. However, in just six weeks, an unprecedented 30 million Americans have now sought unemployment benefits and the numbers continue to increase.

