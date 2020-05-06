Elon Musk Pokes Fun At New Baby With Grimes -- Gives Him STRANGEST Name!

The internet is officially confused with the rather unusual name of Elon Musk and Grime's newborn son.

On Monday, the Tesla and Space X CEO casually replied to a follower when asked about any update on their baby. Elon first responded with "A few hours away," followed by "Mom & baby all good."

Later that day, the 48-year-old tech billionaire announced the arrival of their baby boy by posting a closeup photo of the little angel with savage tattoos and eyelash filters.

One fan replied to the photo and requested Musk to share a picture of him holding the baby, saying that it will surely break the internet.

Musk gladly granted the fan's request and posted a photo of him holding the baby boy on one arm, and holding a face mask on the other. But wait, there's more! The technology entrepreneur also heeded to the fans' burning questions regarding the name of their newborn son.

 

Replying to a fan, Musk revealed that he and Grime named the baby boy "X Æ A-12 Musk."

Wait, what!?

Because of the rather unusual name, Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the new parents, and the name became an instant meme. See some of the reactions below:

 

 

While it is not clear whether the Tesla co-founder is joking or not, the internet is quick to come up with theories about what the series of letters could mean.

X Æ A-12 Theories

One theory claims that the baby boy will be called Ash. It says that Grime's new song "4ÆM" is actually a coded dedication to their son, which means "For Ash Musk."

Another Twitter user posted an interesting theory, saying that the baby may be called "Jao" since X is the Roman numeral for number 10, and J is the 10th letter in the alphabet.

"I got Jão. X = 10 = J. Æ = ã. A - 12 (count backwards) = O," the Twitter user wrote.

 

Another possible theory suggests that the baby boy will go by the name "Kyle" because "X = Greek letter chi, æ is pronounced 'ai,' A-12 stands for the 12th letter in the alphabet, L."

Meanwhile, a fan believes that the combination of the letters and symbols could be translated to "X Ash Archangel." The Twitter user explained that the Æ is pronounced as "Ash," while the A-12 was derived from the CIA's a-12 aircraft which goes by the codename "Archangel."

Considering that Musk hit the like button on the last tweet, it looks like the fan got it right in one way or another.

The Real Meaning Behind The Unusual Name

On Tuesday, the new mom took to Twitter to finally clear the speculation. The 32-year-old Canadian singer (born as Claire Elise Boucher) explained each of the letters and characters on X Æ A-12 Musk's name, which actually confused fans even more.

