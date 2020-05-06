Epic Fail! Kylie Jenner Caught: Experts Reveal Her Excessive Photoshop Habits

Kardashian billionaire Kylie Jenner is facing another photoshop scandal, just days after she was slammed for her edited poolside snaps.

This came after Hollywood A-listers and prominent personalities shared their MET Gala throwbacks after the annual fundraising event got canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Eagle-eyed fans called out the beauty mogul for posting heavily edited photos, altering her waist, cleavage, lips, skin tone, and arms during her previous red carpet appearance.

Instagram account @exposing_kylie_jenner showed its 48,000 followers the truth behind Kylie's tweaked photos.

"Kylie posted a bunch of her past met gala looks today on her story, and she had photoshopped most of them," the post captioned.

In her first-ever MET Gala appearance back in 2016, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star wore an intricate silver Balmain gown with an open back, cut-out sides and fringed hemline.

However, the said IG account claimed that Kylie photoshopped her waist to make it look smaller.

Next is her 2017 red carpet look wearing a platinum bob wig and embellished see-through Versace dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was also joined by the renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, donning an asymmetrical form-fitting gold dress while topping off the look with her signature long platinum blonde locks.

In the photo, the reality star tweaked her waist. Versace wasn't able to escape Kylie's photoshop powers, as she was also dramatically altered by having a smoother complexion and line-free face.

Kylie went for another Versace gown for 2019's MET Gala red carpet, but this time she went over the top while sporting an old Hollywood glam in a semi-sheer lavender and nude strapless gown which also featured small purple sequins and large feathery sleeves and hemline.

Her sister and runway model Kendall Jenner donned a Cher-inspired bright orange feathered body-fitting gown, which also complimented Kylie's outfit.

The cosmetic maven exaggerated her cleavage and edited a deeper outline.

Expert Explained Kylie's Photoshop Scandal

NYC-based photographer and photoshop expert Ruthie Darling told The Sun how the beauty mogul altered her look.

"If you look at the green space between her arm and her waist, it appears slightly larger in her edited image," Darling said, referring to her last red carpet look.

"She most likely used the liquify tool to nudge her waist inward a bit. She also reduced the glare on her forehead by bringing down the exposure or highlights slightly."

Ruthie also singled out the beauty mogul's eyebrow in her 2017 MET Gala appearance.

"In this image, we can see that Kylie's eyebrows have been filled in to appear more symmetrical. This can be done using the clone stamp tool which samples an area of the photo and replicates it," the expert explained to the British outlet.

Poolside Photoshop Scandal

This is not the first time that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was accused of altering her IG photos.

Just recently, fans slammed the 22-year-old reality star for posting an altered snap of herself wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Interestingly, minutes after her poolside photoshop fail, Kylie deleted the image and posted another shot instead.

Kylie Jenner's net worth is at $1 billion, so fans are certainly hoping she could use some of those money to hire a better photoshop expert.

