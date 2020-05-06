Jessie J Shows Off AWESOME Bikini Bod While in Quarantine [PHOTO]

Jessie J got her followers attention with her new post looking all hot and steamy while wearing a sexy new bikini.

The singer wanted her fans to "listen to my heart" after Channing Tatum was spotted in her home while in quarantine.

Soaking Up In The Sun

Jessie J is getting all the sunlight to her heart's content while safely isolating in her home. The "Domino" singer looked stunning in the new photo of herself she posted online.

The 32-year old singer showed off her impressively well-toned physique in the photo she shared on Instagram on May 5. In it, Jessie J can be seen standing against an orange wall in her home in Los Angeles while wearing a red, orange, and black two piece bikini by Solid and Striped.

She accessorized her look with pieces from the Jennifer Fisher jewelry collection. The new photo highlighted her sculpted arms, abs, and legs on full display.

"Listen to my heart go Badaaaa Buddha bidi daaa dooo Buddha," she wrote as a caption to the image. Was she referring to how she's feeling about having Channing Tatum back in her life?

The stunning snap of the "Price Tag" singer came a day after ex-boyfriend was seen in her L.A. home. Tatum was spotted wearing a pair of gold harem pants (akin to that of MC Hammer's pants on his "Don't Touch This" video) and a black shirt while taking out the trash.

The couple reportedly put an end to their relationship in April shortly after they reunited and gave their love another try in January of this year.

While everyone is trying to stay in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, both Jessie J and Channing have been seen hunkering in the singer's house. In fact, the two took a spin around the city riding Channing's motorcycle. They went to Mulholland Drive, one of LA's most iconic spots.

Back Together?

Before they announced their split in April, Channing and Jessie were seen out and about enjoying each other's company. The "Magic Mike" star stepped out with the "Bang Bang" songstress to enjoy a romantic dinner together.

The couple was wearing matching monochromatic outfits in black and was seen leaving Nobu, a Malibu celebrity hotspot.

Their date night came after Channing's ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced her engagement to artist Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed their first child together, Callum Micahel Rebel, on March 6.

Rumors of the Jessie J and Channing romance first sparked in October 2018 when they were first seen in public together. Neither the singer nor the actor confirmed their relationship, but the flirtatious comments they left on social media seemed to be telling the true story.

Throughout the summer of 2019, the two became official through their Instagram posts. They shared photos of themselves cuddling and being sweet towards each other. This lasted for weeks until rumors of their split came out in November 2019.

The on-again-off-again relationship of the two just keeps their fans hopeful they would eventually end up together. Although nobody truly knows if it is poossible, the sight of them together while in quarantine leaves their fans eager to know what's going to happen next.

