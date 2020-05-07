Not Guilty: Lori Loughlin CONFIDENT She Can Win College Admissions Scandal

The court drama continues for "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli after being involved in the college admissions scandal in 2019.

However, multiple reports have claimed that the couple is confident that their case will be dismissed.

As cited by Us Weekly, a source revealed that Loughlin's camp was certain that the alleged misconduct on the part of federal investigators will led to the case being discharged. They also remain more steadfast than ever that they did nothing illegal."

"Lori's lawyers feel they have a very strong chance of having the charges dismissed because prosecutors withheld key evidence that [ringleader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with Lori," the source said.

The source also pointed out that William "Rick" Singer was the "mastermind" behind the multi-million dollar college admissions test scheme.

"It was entrapment, misleading a defendant so that Rick could get a favorable sentence for his role. Rick was the mastermind in all of this," the source added.

The college admission scandal started after the famous couple was accused of paying Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters Bella and social media celebrity Olivia Jade accepted to the prestigious University of Southern California (USC) as recruited athletes despite their incapabilities.

Singer told the university that Loughlin and Giannulli's daughters were part of the rowing team and have joined various competitions.

Furthermore, Loughlin's counsel believes that Singer could actually serve as a witness for her stand despite his conspiracy with federal authorities.

"Lori's team is asking that the charges be dismissed entirely or for the recorded telephone conversations to be suppressed, meaning the jury can't hear it. If the judge doesn't dismiss or suppress the phone conversations, Lori's lawyers will grill Rick Singer on the stand," the same source told the entertainment outlet.

Although the couple is eager that the case will be dismissed, it was reported that they are prepared for the trial which is set for October.

"Prosecutors are compelled to call Singer to the stand, and if they don't, Lori's team will," the source added. "Expect the FBI agents that also worked the case that Rick mentions will also be subjected to increased scrutiny by Lori's defense team."

Loughlin and his fashion designer husband were among the 15 wealthy and well-connected parents who were involved in a bribery scheme to secure places for students in elite colleges.

The couple and nine other defendants have pleaded not guilty to previous charges. However, with the court's new charges, it was said that they are facing 10 additional years in prison if guilty. As a result, Loughlin and Giannulli might be slapped with 50 years in prison.

Aside from the pair, "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman was also involved in this university scandal dubbed as "Varsity Blues."

The Oscar nominee served 14 days in prison and was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

