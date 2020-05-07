Miley Cyrus Clueles? Singer Blames Her 'Privilege' for Having 'No Idea' About the Coronavirus

Though Miley Cyrus is coping with the coronavirus pandemic just like the rest of the people in the world, the singer-actress admits that her circumstances are different than most.

In a cover story with the Wall Street Journal, Miley explained that even though she understands how severe the coronavirus pandemic is, she has no idea what it's really like because of her celebrity privilege.

The 27-year-old told the publication, "This isn't COVID-19, what I'm experiencing. My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like."

Miley revealed how she is comfortable in her space and can put food on the table and mentioned how she is financially stable, unlike the rest of the people in the world who have lost jobs because of the health crisis.

"I know I'm in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else's in my country and around the world," Miley added.

Thankfully, Bright Minded, her Instagram Live show, became a creative outlet for the former "Hannah Montana" actress while she' adhering to Los Angeles' stay indoor orders with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

She told the news portal that she sees Bright Minded becoming an actual TV show soon.

"I also love entertaining and encouraging people to celebrate their uniqueness."

On Bright Minded, Miley talks about career, individuality, gender, and sexual identity. However, she admitted that many celebrities have been hesitant to make guest appearances because of their fortunate position.

"I'm sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about."

The "Can't Be Tamed" hitmaker revealed she slide into the DMs of celebrities to be able to get them on her show. In the past, she was able to invite Hilary Duff, Reese Witherspoon, and Dua Lipa.

Speaking about a potential talk show, Miley said, "I would love to create a platform where individuality is highlighted and a place for good news and light and activism and optimism."

She has been a great example of how to be both relatable and famous during a time when so many people are struggling.

Aside from Miley Cyrus' creative show, she also delivered meals to healthcare workers alongside her Australian boyfriend.

Last month, she delivered 120 taco meals to a Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.

Cody Simpson shared on his Instagram, "During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all healthcare workers doing their amazing job."

In the photo, Miley posed beside a cart filled with big taco bags that read, "Thank you for your support and love. Stay strong."

Another photo showed the healthcare workers smiling while they were holding their meals.

The pair's outing comes after both Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson shared updates of how they are killing their time at lockdown.

In the past few weeks, Miley gave her beau a haircut and their nonstop PDA in pictures and videos.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Engaged? Here is Proof That Marriage Might Soon Happen

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles