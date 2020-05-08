[VIDEO] Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis Over Hilarious TikTok Gaffe!

It looks like Mila Kunis is not so updated with the latest social networking frenzy "TikTok," as her husband Ashton Kutcher even trolled her for it.

On the May 7 at-home episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan," the show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest invited Ashton and Mila to talk about how they are helping with the coronavirus relief efforts by launching "Quarantine Wine."

Aside from their remarkable move amid the pandemic, however, the couple also brought a good laugh after the 42-year-old "No Strings Attached" actor hilariously called out her wife for her lack of social media knowledge.

"We put a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever," the 36-year-old "Friends With Benefits" actress said, referring to how they are currently promoting Quarantine Wine.

Since Mila failed to distinguish the difference between the two platforms, her husband laughed and chimed in: "By the way, that's how polite my wife is on social media. She calls 'TikTok' the 'Tic Tac'. So she's not pretending when she says: 'What is it, Twitter or Instagram?'"

What made the innocent joke even more hilarious was the fact that Tic Tac is a well-known brand of small mints, so the actor couldn't really figure out why Mila struggles to differentiate the two.

Between the two love birds, Mila does not have social media, which explains why she seems to be outdated with all the online stuff.

Kutcher-Kunis Household During Quarantine

Apart from their project, they also shared how their family have been doing ever since the lockdown and social distancing rules got implemented.

According to the couple, everyone in their home continues to practice social distancing and everything is getting "pretty hectic" as the lockdown continues.

"Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I've been sitting here waiting for 20 minutes and not being distracted by kids or life-this is the most silence we've had," Mila joked. "But you've also lost him. He has since gotten a unicorn head that he wanted to bring on to your show, my daughter's guitar. I don't know what is happening today."

Quarantining together also caused the matriarch to transform herself into an "excellent Teaching Assistant."

On Monday (May 4), during their virtual visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Mila said that she and Ashton are taking on the role as teachers to their kids -- Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher (5) and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher (3).

"Boy do I appreciate teachers," Mila said. "I've realized that I'm a fantastic T.A. I am like a professional T.A. This one over here, God bless it, man."

Ashton added that he likes their teaching set-up and how they create a curriculum for a week which their children will learn everyday.

They also explained that their homeschooling curriculum includes a variety of topics, from energy and electricity, architecture and building, and even baking. They are also planning to teach them about the human body soon.

