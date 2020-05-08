COVID-19 Movie? Robert De Niro Wants To Play As Andrew Cuomo

Academy Award winner Robert De Niro revealed that he wants to play the role of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In his recent interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Hollywood icon was asked who he would want to portray if there would be a movie about the COVID-19 crisis.

NYC Governor Cuomo Gains A Fan

Right off the bat, De Niro mentioned: "I guess I'll play Cuomo," referring to the 62-year-old politician whose popularity continues to rise as he actively leads NYC against the devastating health crisis.

"The Irishman" star declared his admiration towards the politician while shading U.S. President Donald Trump.

"He's doing what a president should do," he told Colbert.

De Niro has been vocal about his dislike with the current president and even compared Trump and the NYC governor.

"I could see [a President Cuomo]. I am for Biden and want everything to go well for Biden, but at least we have a person who is very capable, a very capable backup if you will ... he's doing a great job, he's doing what any president should do," De Niro added.

An Anti-Donald Trump?

The "Dirty Grandpa" actor shared his frank political views against Trump, saying that America "could have survived" the coronavirus pandemic "if the idiot" -- referring to the U.S President -- had only done the right thing.

The 45th U.S. president gained criticisms regarding his actions on the ongoing pandemic, saying that the administration ignored the early effects of COVID-19 in America.

Multiple reports pointed out that Trump did not take the crisis seriously and has been downplaying the threat.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Approves Robert De Niro

Following De Niro's interview, Governor Cuomo virtually appeared in the same CBS show and was told about the Academy Award winner's answer about the possible pandemic movie.

"De Niro, I am a big De Niro fan," the politician told Colbert. "He is just phenomenal. The breadth of his ability, I mean, just look at all the roles he's played. He can do anything, right? Deer Hunter, Cape Fear, he can do comedy... how 'bout Taxi Driver?"

He also joked about playing the role of De Niro as Travis Bickle in the 1976 neo-noir psychological thriller film "Taxi Driver" in his next press conference.

"You talkin' to me?" Gov. Cuono said while imitating De Nir o's character.

"Oh, boy, that'd be a treat. I'm a big De Niro fan. He's a genius," Cuomo added.

The 62-year-old New York native politician was named as one of the most progressive governors after he became the face of coronavirus competence in the U.S. government.

He was praised for updating his fellow New Yorkers by providing daily briefings as he lays out hard facts and avoids sensationalizing information.

The state's three-term Democratic governor impressed the public on how he handled the situation given that New York is now considered as the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, having over 320,000 positive cases and nearly 20,000 fatalities.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles