Kim Kardashian Compared to Martin Luther King and the Twitterverse Cannot Take It

In the next few years, Kim Kardashian West will not only be known as a reality star with no talent but will soon become a lawyer.

While studying law, the KKW Beauty mogul is doing her best to bring justice to those who have been denied.

After seeking justice for several other black people, Kardashian recently made a justice call for a black man Ahmaud Arbery who was shot dead by two white men, as he was simply going for a run in Brunswick, Georgia.

On May 7, Kardashian tweeted, "Please sign this petition so that charges will be filed, and justice for Ahmaud Arbery's family can be served #JusticeForAhmaudArbery."

Her tweet included a link to a petition on Change.org that calls for charges to be filed against the alleged shooters, Travis McMichael, 34, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 64, for the shooting of the 25-year-old on February 23.

There was proof that the father-son duo shot him because there was a video recording of him doing it.

Kim has been using her platform and popularity to create awareness about the importance of the prison reform movement, as well as stopping executives against those who are wrongfully accused.

As a result, Kim Kardashian was named "Martin Luther Kim" by one Twitter user, for helping the black community seek justice.

A Twitter user responded to Kim's tweet, saying, "Ahhh shit Martin Luther Kim on the case?!?! Y'all going to JAIL NOW."

Kim's newest nickname started trending; however, a lot of people were angry at the comparison between the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the famed late civil rights leader.

"Me praying that MLK JR comes back to life and kills everyone for calling that woman 'Martin Luther Kim," one Twitter user commented.

Outraged, another wrote, "Calling Kim Kardashian 'Martin Luther Kim' for posting about Ahmaud Abrey is disrespectful to both MLK and Ahmaud because you involve his murder into your ignorant jokes. Just stop. It's, for real, not the time."

African Americans don't respect their struggle icons how do they find Martin Luther Kim funny it's like spitting in face of MLK's family pic.twitter.com/KwVPqVIVu7 — Live it Up Or Give it Up (@Mr_Khambule178) May 8, 2020

Another Twitter user ranted, "Martin Luther King Jr was a Nobel Peace Prize winner, civil rights leader, and the voice of a generation. Kim Kardashian is just famous for having a huge ass and a sex tape. She is nowhere near being on the same level as Dr. King."

Hours after Kim Kardashian tweeted it, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of the McMichaels who are facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

The two were already taken into custody and booked into Glynn County Jail.

Aside from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim also becomes a legal advocate for "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."

It's a new documentary on Oxygen and talks about the devastating impact of the mass incarceration of people of color and makes it real through four key stories.

The documentary introduced Dawn Jackson, a woman who was convicted when she was only 27 years old after killing her step-granddad.

Alexis Martin, who pled guilty to killing the man who she says was sex-trafficking her when she was younger;

David Sheppard's case, which was released after 30 years in prison after serving as a lookout in a robbery, and;

Momolu Stewart, who was sentenced to life in prison for shooting someone.

